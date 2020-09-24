Xiaomi Mi 10T and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro: everything we think we know before their presentation

The end of September is approaching and Xiaomi prepares a new presentation of terminals, one with the surname T that marks the kinship, with nuances, with its main family of the year. In this generation the Xiaomi Mi 10T and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, and they have been letting us see its interior and exterior for some time through leaks.

Xiaomi herself has been in charge of telling us that we will soon have a phone in circulation that will be sold below 300 euros, almost certainly the Xiaomi Mi 10T although there is the possibility of a Lite model little commented so far, which will be a joy for its followers after the price rise of the Xiaomi Mi 10. So let’s see what has been leaked so far to get an idea of ​​what is to come.

The characteristics common to the Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro

Apparently from previous leaks, the two phones will share a good part of their technical specifications and, in theory, also design. For example, the two models will opt for the Snapdragon 865 for the captain’s chair, with no surname Plus. It seems, yes, there will be 6GB / 128GB and 6GB / 256GB for the Xiaomi Mi 10T and that only the Pro model will offer configurations with 8GB of RAM: 8GB / 128GB and 8GB / 256GB.

We arrive at the screen and here it seems that we will have a new technical tie. The leaks so far have told us that both the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro will have 6.67-inch diagonal IPS LCD panels with a hole for the front camera. We would talk about FullHD + screens with a 19.5: 9 ratio (2,340 x 1,080) and with nothing more and nothing less than 144Hz of refresh rate. It is possible, however, that in the Mi 10T this refreshment is lower, perhaps staying at 90Hz.

According to the leaks, both the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro will mount an internal, non-removable, battery 5,000 mAh each. Both with 50W fast charging, both with 30W wireless charging and both with 5W reverse wireless charging. So not only can we charge the phone but the phone can charge other things wirelessly. Headphones? Why not.

The two models will share other features such as having Android 10 running in the form of MIUI 12, or such as 5G SA / NSA connectivity, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, the NFC chip for mobile payments or the infrared port to use. the mobile as a remote control if we need it. Plus, Both will have the fingerprint reader mounted on the side.

The difference will be in the cameras

Reading all this it seems that the differences between both phones will come only in terms of memories but no, they will also differ in the photographic section, although here there will also be more than reasonable similarities. The two models will land with a 20 megapixel front sensor and both will have three cameras located behind them.

The two will share a sensor 20 megapixels sewn onto an f / 2.2 ultra wide angle lens and both will have 12 megapixels f / 2.0 with optical zoom and optical stabilization, a telephoto lens that will also act as a depth reader to apply the bokeh or selective blur. The difference will therefore be in the main chamber.

More photographic power for the Xiaomi 10T Pro with 108 megapixels for the main camera

What the leaks have told us so far is that the Xiaomi Mi 10T will opt for a 64 megapixel main camera with an f / 1.7 lens and optical stabilization. The jump will occur in the Mi 10T Pro, which will feature 108 megapixels with an f / 1.7 lens and also stabilized. The two sensors will be able to merge the pixels to offer photographs of 16 megapixels (2×2) in the first case, and 12 megapixels (3×3) in the second.

Regarding video recording, it seems that there will be no differences here. 8K video for both models at 30 frames per second, and we can reach 960 frames per second of the ultra lens camera reducing the resolution to FullHD. The two phones are released on September 30 and then we will know how accurate the leaks have been.

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro, the specifications leaked