Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite: 120 Hz screen, 5G and four cameras for the youngest of the family

As planned, Xiaomi today held a global presentation to publicize its new Mi 10T phone series, a new line based on the Mi 10 family, but with more modest specifications and price. In recent weeks, the rumors and leaks around the Mi 10T range had intensified to such an extent that we already knew its design and characteristics.

We are going to know in detail the youngest of this new family, the Mi 10T Lite, which is presented as a mid-range phone that, like the Mi 10 Lite, offers 5G connectivity. But that is not its only virtue, since it also boasts a quad rear camera and 33W fast charging.

Mid-range-premium performance

Xiaomi has equipped the new Mi 10T Lite with a perforated screen with AdaptiveSync technology, which adapts the refresh rate until reaching 120 Hz. Inside, we have the Snapdragon 750G processor, an 8 nm chipset that, in addition to supporting screen 120 Hz, has native 5G and supports LPDDR4X memory for RAM and UFS 2.1 on internal storage.

To power itself, it has a 4,820 mAh battery compatible with 33 W fast charging, which means that. according to Xiaomi, can be fully recharged in just 59 minutes. It also boasts a case capable of eliminating 99.9% of the bacteria that usually accumulate on the phone.

We move on to the photographic section, where the Mi 10T Lite boasts a rear camera housed in a circular module located in the center and has a 64 megapixel main sensor, in addition to color filters, a long exposure mode and a function called Dual Video to record two videos in one.

As confirmed by Xiaomi, the Mi 10T Lite will go on sale in three colors and in two configurations depending on the RAM and internal storage:

My 10T Lite 6GB / 64GB: 279 euros ; in presale, for 249 euros.

Mi 10T Lite 6GB / 128GB: 329 euros.

Developing