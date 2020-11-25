Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro: 5 reasons why it will be a best seller

The Xiaomi Mi family is synonymous with flagship and each new launch generates great expectations. This is especially true in Spain, where the slogan of honest prices has especially penetrated those looking to get a high-performance smartphone at a reasonable price. The company introduced the Mi 10 family in March and, just six months later, we witnessed the announcement of its successor, the new Mi 10T family, where the Mi 10T Pro stands out as the company’s flagship. I have had the opportunity to test the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and then I bring you those aspects that, in my opinion, will make it a real best seller this Black Friday. Xiaomi Black Friday offers Great deals between November 23 and 29. The recently launched Mi 10T series also stars this Black Friday. Thus, the 256GB Mi 10T Pro will be available on mi.com for € 549 (with a Mi Smart Speaker as a gift) and for € 549 at El Corte Inglés; While the 128GB Mi 10T Pro can be purchased for € 499 at El Corte Inglés. In this same channel, in addition, My 10T 128GB will be in promotion for € 399. My 64GB 10T Lite at mi.com and Amazon at € 249. See offers ∼ Article presented by Xiaomi ∼

1. The smoothest screen with 144Hz rate

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has a large 6.7 ″ screen that is the ideal size to enjoy games, watch streaming videos, or surf the Internet. The screen offers a refresh rate of 144 Hz, the highest you can find today on a smartphone. If you’ve never used a screen with a high refresh rate, the fluidity of the Mi 10T Pro when scrolling and moving games is addictive and it costs to go back to a conventional 60 Hz screen. The refresh rate is adapted to the content shown in the image ( for example, 60Hz for a 60fps game) to reduce battery drain. According to Xiaomi, 8% more autonomy is achieved after 6 hours of intense use thanks to this functionality.

The display covers the DCI P3 full color gamut used in the film industry and offers DeltaE = 0.63 and JNCD = 0.39 color fidelity values. This means that the colors are displayed with great precision, on a par with (or above) other more expensive flagships. Xiaomi has included Sunlight Mode 3.0 to improve the display of the screen when you are in sunlight. It has lighting sensors both under the screen and in the camera module that allow ambient light to be measured in 360º and, in this way, better adjust the brightness to the environment. Speaking of brightness, this screen reaches 650 nits of maximum brightness, so I have not had any problems using the phone in sunlight.

2. The fastest hardware and with 5G

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro can with everything you throw at it since it incorporates very powerful hardware. The brain of the phone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip, which is accompanied by 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, as well as 128 or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Xiaomi has endowed the Mi 10T Pro with 5G connectivity, so you can enjoy dizzying download and upload speeds, as well as a low latency connection, whenever you are in a 5G coverage area.

In the time that I have been using the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, it has been very fast when it comes to moving any application that I have tried, as well as when playing demanding 3D titles such as Call of Duty.

3. «Pro» cameras to photograph everything

To this day, no smartphone can be a best seller if it does not have a good set of cameras, and the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro does not disappoint. In its back we find a very versatile triple camera configuration. First of all, we have the wide-angle camera with a 108 MP sensor and a very bright lens with f / 1.7 aperture. By default, the captures are taken at 27MP making use of the pixel binning functionality that combines 4 pixels in 1 to improve the quality, but it is possible to force the shot to 108 MP if you want to take a photo with a very high resolution. And if night photos are your thing, the new Night 2.0 mode allows you to capture scenes at night with a greater exposure without shaking.

It also has a 13MP ultra-wide angle camera with f / 2.4 aperture that allows you to capture a large number of elements. This type of camera is ideal for architectural photography or even group photos. Finally, it has a dedicated 5MP macro camera to capture details between 2 and 10 cm. When it comes to recording video, you can capture in resolution up to 8K and even take 33MP photos while recording. On the front, we find a 20MP camera for selfies that can also be used for facial recognition. As a novelty, the front camera supports Night mode so even your low-light selfies look luxurious.

4. Battery for the whole day (and more)

One of the first characteristics that I check in a smartphone is the capacity of its battery and, in the case of the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, it has not disappointed me. Its enormous 5,000 mAh capacity coupled with the efficiency of the 7 nm processor makes this smartphone capable of withstanding many hours of use.

In addition, Xiaomi has included fast charging at 33 watts and, in the box, we find a fast charger at this power to enjoy maximum speed without having to buy additional accessories, as is the case with other brands. In just 59 minutes, you can recharge the battery 100%.

5. Adjusted price (and now on sale!)

