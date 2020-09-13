Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and associates are coming: renderings, specifications and live photos

Xiaomi Mi 9T, the iconic smartphone with the pop-up camera, is a device that has remained in the hearts of most of the fans of the world of mobile devices. However, it has already been over a year since its launch and so far the rumors had never been particularly insistent regarding the arrival of a direct successor to him in Europe.

However, as they say, better late than never. Well, according to what was reported by Gizchina, various information has been leaked regarding three models: Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T and Mi 10T Lite. Among other things, these smartphones would soon be arriving at a global level, at least according to what was stated by the leaker Abhishek Yadav.

The latter also leaked a first alleged render of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, which you can see at the bottom of the news, and various information regarding the possible technical data sheet of this variant. More precisely, we should find a screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz (a solution that has so far been seen mainly on gaming devices), a rear camera with a 108MP main sensor and a 5000 mAh battery. There should also be a fingerprint sensor placed on the side, but the source did not want to overbalance this aspect too much.

Meanwhile, XDA Developers has noticed that what appear to be some have appeared in an online store called OfferUp live photo of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. The smartphone, which is referred to with the code name “Apollo”, seems to be that of the aforementioned render published by Abhishek Yadav. There is no shortage of photos of the front of the device, which apparently has a hole for the camera in the upper left. In short, it seems that the range of Mi 10T Pro devices is actually on the way. We just have to wait for more information.