Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro: full power to embrace mobile gaming with a 144Hz screen

Promised and fulfilled. Xiaomi has held the presentation event that it announced for today, September 30, and in it has arrived its second generation of high ranges for this year 2020. And among the models presented, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro ranks as the most powerful phone announced today.

Xiaomi inaugurated the T series models last year, when it became international the Redmi K phones bringing them, among other places, to Spain under the name of Xiaomi Mi 9T and Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro. The play is repeated and then we will tell you what the new Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is like.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro data sheet

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro screen 6.67 inch IPS

Ratio 20: 9

FHD + at 2,400 x 1,080

Refresh at 144 Hz (customizable)

650 nits

HDR10

Perforated panel Processor Snapdragon 865 at 2.84GHz

GPU Adreno 650 Versions 8GB / 128GB

8GB / 256GB

LPDDR5X

UFS 3.1 Rear camera 108 MP 1 / 1.33 ”(1.6 µm) 4-in-1 Super Pixel, f / 1.69, 82º, OIS

Wide angle 13 MP (1.12 µm), 123º, f / 2.4

Macro 5 MP 2-10 cm (1.12 µm), f / 2.4, AF

Environmental sensor Frontal camera 20 MP (0.8 µm), f / 2.2 Drums 5,000 mAh

33W fast charge Operating system Android 10

MIUI 12 Connectivity LTE, wifi 4×4 MIMO

5G, wifi 6

NFC, IR, Bluetooth, USB-C Dimensions and weight 165.1 x 76.4 x 9.33 mm

218 grams Others Side fingerprint reader, dual speakers, dual SIM Price 8 GB + 128 GB: 599 euros

8 GB + 256 GB: 649 euros

Enough power to reach everything

We did not expect less than a high-end configuration for this new Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, and that is precisely what it incorporates. For example, your Qualcomm processor Snapdragon 865, the leader in the manufacturer’s catalog until the arrival of the Plus model, accompanied by the Adreno 650 in the graphic section. In the memory pack we find 8GB of RAM as the only option, LPDDR5, and two variants of UFS 3.1 storage: 128GB and 256GB. Of course, without microSD.

As for the screen, the most striking thing here is its refresh rate. We have a maximum of 144Hz that can drop down to 30Hz because yes, they are adaptive. The refreshment that the system and the apps demand. Xiaomi opts for a panel 6.67-inch IPS LCD with 20: 9 ratio (and embedded front camera) and FullHD + resolution. That means that we will have 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, in addition to a maximum brightness of 650 nits and compatibility with HDR10 content.

In the connectivity section we come across a phone with 5G. We also have WiFi 6, with Bluetooth 5.1, with infrared, with an NFC chip for mobile payments and with a USB Type-C port for charging and file transfer. By the way, the fingerprint reader travels to the side of the phone and we will also have facial recognition.

In the multimedia section we find two stereo speakers in addition to the fact that the phone has the Hi-Res Audio certification, which should guarantee good sound quality. With Gorilla Glass 5 on both the front and the back, and with splash protection. The phone is powered by an internal battery 5,000 mAh with 33W fast charge. No wireless charging around here, by the way.

Environmental sensors arrive in Xiaomi photography

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro opts for the 108 megapixels for your main sensor. The camera, which Xiaomi calls ‘ultra-clear’, is accompanied by an f / 1.69 lens with an 82º angle of view, a wide angle, and has the ability to merge pixels into blocks of four. So we can get photos of 27 megapixels on a regular basis, and 108 megapixels in a more specific mode.

The second camera of this Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is a super wide angle which in this case reaches 123º field of vision. It is a 13 megapixel sensor accompanied by an f / 2.4 lens and has automatic focus, in addition to 5P lenses. The third camera in contention is a 5 megapixel with f / 2.4 lens for macro photography, which focuses at a distance of between 2 and 10 centimeters.

Xiaomi opts to change the settings of the Mi 10 Pro. Goodbye to optical zoom and hello to the ambient sensor.

Finally, Xiaomi has included a fourth sensor although in this case it deviates from the usual canons in the mobile world. We are not talking about a 3D TOF or an ordinary depth reader, not even a black and white camera or some kind of zoom. Not, Xiaomi has mounted an environmental sensor, as it is. Its function is to evaluate the atmospheric conditions at the time of the photographs. Like the light level, for example. In short, a novel but accessory camera that lends a hand to the rest but does not take pictures by itself.

As for the front camera, which this year changes the motor that extracted it from the frame for a hole in the screen, Xiaomi has opted for a sensor 20 megapixels with an f / 2.2 aperture lens. The camera supports HDR modes in addition to being able to offer blur for selfies, and a mode for night selfies. And as an addition, it is capable of recording video to a lens camera. Specifically, at 120 frames per second.

The phone also adds various software functions such as light painting or night sky photography mode, or “starry night”, modes that proliferate more and more in mobile phones thanks to the help of artificial intelligence that (almost all) phones mount. We will also have a long exposure mode (necessary for light painting) and different filters and effects to add.

Versions and prices of the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

As we have previously commented, the new Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro arrives in two marketable versions. The first, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal space, will be sold at a price of 599 euros while for the second, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB, it will arrive for 649 euros. The two models will be available in mid-October and we can get them in black, gray and in a color that goes from pearl gray to green.