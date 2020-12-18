Tech News

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is launched in Peru: look at its features and price

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro it was officially launched in our country. What does this cell phone have? The device of the Chinese brand comes with a camera of up to 108 megapixels, but in addition to a screen called AdaptiveSync TrueColor of 144 Hz, which updates automatically and without interruptions with each content, offering a fluid experience along with a long-lasting battery.

He Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro It supports playback in 8K format, as well as a Snapdragon 865 processor, 5,000 mAh battery and a fast charge of 33 W.

Regarding the cameras, the main sensor has 108 MP, as well as a 13 MP ultra wide angle, the 5MP macro lens and the 20 MP front camera that allows up to six long exposure modes such as: long exposure, painting with light, clone, neon trails, starry sky and star trail.

But he is not the only one who arrives in Peru. So does the My 10T, which has a quad camera of 64 MP, with an ultra-wide angle of 13 MP and a macro of 5MP, which stands out for its versatility when capturing images at any time.

“We have closed the year in a very positive way. We launched the Mi 10T a few weeks ago and from day one it has been a sales success. We are proud and very satisfied with the achievements that we have been obtaining as a brand and today presenting this new team with Claro will allow us to reach many more Peruvians “, said Tianshi Lv, CEO of Xiaomi Peru.

What are all its characteristics? Know all the details of the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and the Mi 10T in its following technical sheets.

XIAOMI MI 10T PRO DATA SHEET: FEATURES

XIAOMI MI 10T DATA SHEET: FEATURES

