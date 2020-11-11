Tech NewsMobile

Xiaomi Mi 11: first real images of the new flagship of the brand

By Brian Adam
Xiaomi Mi 11: first real images of the brand's new flagship

Taking into account that the new Samsung Galaxy will be presented in early 2021. It is also rumored the possibility that the new Xiaomi Mi 11 will be presented at that time in advance of its usual presentation. This idea now takes on more force, since a leaked image of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro, the star terminals of the Chinese firm for next year.

Xiaomi Mi 11 with design without notch

Today Wednesday, an image has been leaked that shows the real appearance of the two, although only from the front, showing the screen. In the image we can see on the left what appears to be the new Xiaomi Mi 11, with a flat design and with a hole at the top and centered, which could be its front camera.

年底 见[doge]（试图 暗示 pic.twitter.com/jMYfBj4lvV

– Digital Chat Station (@StationChat) November 11, 2020

On the other hand, on the right you can see the new Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro with a larger screen, also with the same hole for the front camera, and most importantly, in this case it is observed that has a double side curve. This photo has been leaked by the Twitter account of a well-known Chinese leaker “Digital Chat Station”.

It wants to be the first smartphone with Snapdragon 875

Xiaomi being aware of the possible advancement of the Samsung Galaxy star, would have rushed to be the first mobile to include the Snapdragon 875 and try to turn it into the most powerful smartphone of all for a while. A somewhat far-fetched strategy, but one that takes strength given the leaks from Digital Chat Station, which has recognized that these new devices are practically finished and ready to be marketed.

Other websites in the sector have already announced possible rumors about the characteristics of the next Xiaomi flagship. The claims support the Mi 11 Pro 2K’s display will be a 6.9-inch Samsung Super AMOLED curved panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10.

They also confirm that the Mi 11 will feature a screen-to-body ratio of 96-97%, eliminating the edges as much as possible. The new Snapdragon 875 processor would also come with a generous 16GB of RAM.

Additionally, the main camera will be upgraded to a quad system with 192 MP (from 108 MP), 40 MP zoom, 21 MP wide-angle and 8 MP macro lenses, with support for PDAF and optical image stabilization.

