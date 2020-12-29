Xiaomi Mi 11 is officially launched without a charger: know the features and its price

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi has decided to launch its new smartphone that causes a lot of controversy not because of its design or any accessory on its body. Do you know all about him Xiaomi Mi 11 ? How much will it cost? Here we tell you the characteristics and the cost of this new terminal of the Chinese brand.

To begin with, the rumors were confirmed. He Xiaomi Mi 11 It will be the first cell phone of the brand that will not have a physical charger inside the box in the same style of the iPhone 12. This will be sold separately and will cost, in China, around 99 yuan.

On the other hand, the device comes with a 6.81-inch AMOLED screen, and can have up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage, depending on the version you choose.

But what is most striking is that it has won the race to several, since Xiaomi’s cell phone is the first to have the latest Snapdragon 888 processor, which puts it at the top.

Finally, the Xiaomi Mi 11 It has a battery that has a capacity of 4,600 mAh, with fast charging of 55W and wireless charging of 50W. How much will it cost? Here we tell you.