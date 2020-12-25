Xiaomi Mi 11: know the official launch date of the Chinese smartphone

- Advertisement -

You don’t want to waste time and you don’t rest until you get it. Xiaomi wants to close 2020 with a flourish and has decided to launch the Wed 11 the last week of December. This device, whose characteristics have been advanced, would have the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

The terminal, according to the web Weibo , would arrive on Monday, December 28. Although at the moment it is unknown if the Xiaomi Mi 11 It will be launched in a global event or if it will first be distributed in China and from there it will reach the rest of the continents, including Latin America.

The time of the event will be at 6:30 in Peru, while in Spain it can be seen on the YouTube channel of the Chinese company at 12:30, while in Mexico you will have to get up early since the presentation starts at 5: 30.

In the United States, those who live in the West will be able to see the launch at 6:30, while those who live in the East will vary and the earliest will be at 3:30.

Among other features that have already been leaked to the media is that the new Xiaomi device will arrive with 120 Hz AMOLED, QHD + and perforated screen.

Also, the Xiaomi Mi 11 It would arrive with 4,500 and 4,780 mAh batteries, both for the standard version and for the Pro. Similarly, it will be complemented with a fast charging system of up to 120W.