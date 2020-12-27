Tech NewsSocial NetworksTwitter

Xiaomi Mi 11: know why it will not include a charger

By Brian Adam
Apple had already done it on the iPhone 12 and many came out to criticize it. However, the Chinese brand Xiaomi it will follow in their footsteps and it will not have the famous fast-charging outlet inside the packaging. Do you know what the real reason is? Here we tell you.

Why Xiaomi made that radical decision? Through its Twitter account, the Asian company mocked when the Cupertino terminal decided not to include a charger in its devices. However, this was deleted a few days ago.

It is even speculated that Samsung will also follow the same steps and will no longer place the black charger in its next Galaxy S21, but it will carry the USB Type-C or file transfer cable.

Which is the reason? Like Apple, Xiaomi think about the ecosystem and have decided to eliminate the charger for environmental care issues.

This is what the new Xiaomi M11 that does not arrive with a charger in its box looks like. (Photo: Xiaomi)
Although the firm will give more details of its decision on December 28, the date on which the Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro are presented globally, at the moment everything is quite strong speculation, since the device box has been leaked in which many mention that it is “light and thin”.

If the environment is concerned, why is the charger or socket also sold in a separate box, including plastic material and manuals? Well, we do not know for sure if all this material is biodegradable.

It should be noted that Xiaomi does sell its chargers and a variety of devices, such as wireless headphones, in its various Mi Store stores, which are also found in Latin America and Peru. Would you make this decision to buy a cell phone without a charger or will you look for another that does incorporate it?

