Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite brings us closer to 5G and 64MP for only 269 euros

Presented at the end of last month, with a small reduction in its expected specifications, one of the last bets of Xiaomi’s premium mid-range finally reaches us, with the Mi 11 Lite, worthy successor to the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite that will not bring us the leap to the new 5G wireless networks at a tremendously affordable price.

Specifications Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Operating system Android 11 with MIUI 12 customization layer Screen 6.55-inch AMOLED DotDisplay with 90 Hz refresh rates Resolution FHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels) with 20: 9 aspect ratio SoC Snapdragon 732G + Ardeno 618 Memory 6 GB RAM Storage 64 or 128 GB of internal space (expandable via microSD card) Frontal camera 16 MP (f / 2.45) Rear camera Triple configuration: 64 MP (f / 1.79)

8 MP (f / 2.2) 119 ° ultra-wide angle

5 MP (f / 2.4) telemacro Connectivity WiFi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC and USB-C Drums 4,250 mAh with 33W fast charge Dimensions 160.53 x 75.73 x 6.81 mm Weight 157 grams Others Corning Gorilla Glass 5, HDR10, curved side fingerprint reader, AI face unlock





Starting with its design, the first thing that will catch our attention will be its rear panel, where the curious triple configuration of main cameras will be housed, which will follow the same concept presented by its superior model, with a square island that will separate the sensors in two. giving a feeling of smaller size by integrating one of its lenses and the flash with the phone’s own color.

Some cameras that will undoubtedly be one of the strengths of this phone. And it is that once again, Xiaomi makes photography the key point of its smartphones, with a 64 megapixel main sensor, accompanied by a wide angle and a telemacro lens, supported by various capture and processing improvements through Artificial Intelligence , as well as all the modes included in the Mi 11,

But this will not be the only great virtue of this phone. Returning to its front, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G bets on a 6.55-inch diagonal AMOLED screen, FullHD + resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch frequency of 240Hz, making it ideal for games and the reproduction of multimedia contents. Two fields that will also highlight its powerful brightness, capable of reaching a maximum of 800 nits, its high contrast of 5,000,000: 1, or the HDR10 image enhancement technology.

Regarding the memory configuration, even the base version, with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage capacity, would be more than enough to cover the needs of almost any type of user. And it is that as we anticipate, it finally seems that the 12 and 256 GB version has been arranged as a special edition limited to certain markets.

Finally, we have finally seen a small increase in its battery, which will reach 4,250 mAh and include a charger adapted for fast charging up to 33W. All this while maintaining a thickness of only 6.81 mm and a weight of 157 grams, with a really light smartphone in hand.

Availability and price

Again under a small color limitation, halving the color options with Boba Black, Bubblegum Blue and Peach Pink, the new Mi 11 Lite 5G lands in our country under two memory options and final prices:

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G with 6 and 64 GB, available from 299.99 euros .

. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G with 6 and 128 GB, available from 349.99 euros.