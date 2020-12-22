Xiaomi Mi 11: The first mobile with Snapdragon 888 arrives on December 28

- Advertisement -

A few days ago, Xiaomi revealed that its next Mi 11 will be “one of the first devices to work with the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform.” Although we had assumed that Xiaomi would launch the Mi 11 early next year, the company’s co-founder, Lei Jun, has confirmed that the new flagship will be announced later this month. In a recent post on Weibo, Jun has announced that the Mi 11 will be released on December 28. Although the publication does not reveal any specific information about the Mi 11, it is believed that the device will bring many surprises. The leaks suggest that Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship Mi 11 Pro could bring significant display improvements, including a high-resolution QHD + panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and new display features like MEMC, SDR to HDR conversion. and image enhancement through AI. Now that Xiaomi has gotten ahead of the rest with the launch of the first smartphone with Snapdragon 888, we expect other manufacturers to follow suit in the coming days. OPPO and Realme are likely to make the announcement soon, as the companies have already revealed some details about their upcoming flagships, namely the OPPO Find X3 series and Realme Race. Recent leaks suggest that Samsung will introduce its Galaxy S21 series with Snapdragon 888 on January 14.