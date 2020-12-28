Xiaomi Mi 11: the first with Snapdragon 888 arrives with a 108 MP camera and a 120 Hz screen

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is official, being the first mobile to incorporate the latest from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 888 with 5 nanometer lithography. The high-end comes not only with more power, but with an improved screen and a unique design for your cameras.

By little, but the Xiaomi Mi 11 arrives, as promised, before the end of 2019 where we also met its predecessor, the Xiaomi Mi 10. It is the latest high-end Xiaomi, with the latest in connectivity, 108 megapixel triple camera and 55W fast charge among its assets.

Data sheet of the Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 screen AMOLED 6.81 ”

QHD +

120 Hz

Touch panel 480 Hz

HDR10 + Dimensions and weight 8.06mm thick

164.3 x 196 g. Processor Snapdragon 888 RAM 8/12 GB Storage 128/256 GB Frontal camera 20 MP Rear camera 108 MP

13 MP UGA

5 MP macro Drums 4,600 mAh

55W fast charge

50W wireless charging

10W reverse charge OS Android 11

MIUI 12.5 Connectivity 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

Gps

NFC

Infrared

USB type C Others Stereo speakers

On-screen fingerprint reader Price From 500 euros to change

The first with Snapdragon 888

History repeats itself almost every year: Qualcomm announces its annual high-end processor renewal at the end of the year and, early the following year, manufacturers scramble to be the first to include it. This year, the first place is for Xiaomi which, in addition, has advanced the presentation to before the end of the year.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is, therefore, the first to be announced with Snapdragon 888 and, although we have not yet seen it in action, the benchmarks and its specifications promise: 5 nanometers and eight cores up to 2.84 GHz, in addition to the latest in connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 included.

This Snapdragon 888 is accompanied by 8 or 12 GB of RAM and two storage capacities, depending on the version: 128 GB as little and 256 GB for the most complete version. The battery has a capacity of 4,600 mAh, with 55W fast charge and 50W wireless charging.

As planned, the Xiaomi Mi 11 does not include the charger in the box. Instead, Xiaomi sells the charger separately for about 99 yuan (13 euros to change), although it has decided to sell the mobile and charger package for the same price, so it is as if the charger is free … but was not in the box.

QHD + display at 120 Hz and with Gorilla Victus

The Xiaomi Mi 11 presents a screen similar to that of its predecessor, but with some important improvements. We have a AMOLED panel with a diagonal of 6.81 inches and QHD + resolution, which incorporates the fingerprint reader under its surface, and the 20 megapixel front camera, in a hole.

On this screen, we have two main novelties in this generation: the 120 Hz refresh (It was 90 Hz in the Xiaomi Mi 10) and the Gorilla Victus glass that, on paper, promised screens “twice as resistant”. The touch panel also raises the refreshment and reaches 480 Hz.

108 megapixels in a peculiar module

In the photographic section, Xiaomi has slightly removed the foot from the pedal of the number of lenses. We have three lenses in total (instead of four, as there were in the Xiaomi Mi 10) and, although the exclusive sensor for bokeh is lost, the macro sensor gains resolution.

We therefore have a 108 megapixel main sensor, the same 13 megapixel super wide angle of the previous generation and a 5 megapixel macro sensor. All this in a module that, of course, does not go unnoticed by its design.

Versions and prices of the Xiaomi Mi 11

The Xiaomi Mi 11 has been announced first in China and, although it is expected to go on sale internationally, at the moment we only have details about its distribution in that country. It will be on sale soon in the colors white, black, blue, gray and orange in these versions:

Xiaomi Mi 11 8 + 128 GB . 3,999 yuan, 500 euros to change.

Xiaomi Mi 11 8 + 256 GB . 4,299 yuan, 540 euros to change.

Xiaomi Mi 11 12 + 256 GB. 4,699 yuan, 588 euros to change.

More information | Xiaomi