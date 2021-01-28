Tech News

Xiaomi Mi 11: The launch of the global version is upon us

By Brian Adam
0
0
Xiaomi Mi 11: The launch of the global version is upon us
Xiaomi Mi 11: The Launch Of The Global Version Is

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Xiaomi Mi 11: The launch of the global version is upon us

After the first advances from Xiaomi Italia, further confirmations finally arrive, this time from the official international account of Xiaomi. The new Mi 11 is very close to the global launch with some interesting news.

As reported by the official page, in fact, the new flagship of the Chinese giant will come with Android 11 and Google services pre-installeddespite Trump’s recent blacklisting.

The top of the Xiaomi range of 2021 it will be powered by the outstanding Snapdragon 888 even in our latitudes and until proven otherwise there will be no further changes compared to the model destined for eastern markets.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 boasts a respectable technical data sheet, with a display defined as the best currently on the market, according to a report by DisplayMate, a 6.81-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED panel with 2K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.

The photographic sector boasts a triple camera complex with a 108 megapixel main sensor. The 4600mAh battery has support for fast charging up to 55W and 50W wirelessly.

The icing on the cake is the audio sector, developed in collaboration with harman / kardon.

Currently the launch date has not yet been announced but the MIUI 12.5, or the customized interface by Xiaomi for Android 11, will be launched live on Facebook on February 8, 2021, so it is very close before getting your hands on the Xiaomi Mi 11.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

iphone

iPhone 13: will it be called that? Will there be a renewed Touch ID? All the rumors

Brian Adam - 0
The world of rumors has started to focus on the iPhone 13. What do they say about Apple's next top of the range? ...
Read more
Tech News

Oculus Quest 2 already has an heir, word of Mark Zuckerberg

Brian Adam - 0
After a first taste of Facebook Reality Labs plans for 2021, important new information begins to leak about the development of a new VR...
Read more
Apps Reviews

Whatsapp focuses on security and privacy: interesting news coming soon

Brian Adam - 0
While more and more users are leaving Whatsapp for platforms such as Telegram and Signal, Mark Zuckerberg's application is ready to enrich itself with...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©