Xiaomi Mi 11: The launch of the global version is upon us

After the first advances from Xiaomi Italia, further confirmations finally arrive, this time from the official international account of Xiaomi. The new Mi 11 is very close to the global launch with some interesting news.

As reported by the official page, in fact, the new flagship of the Chinese giant will come with Android 11 and Google services pre-installeddespite Trump’s recent blacklisting.

The top of the Xiaomi range of 2021 it will be powered by the outstanding Snapdragon 888 even in our latitudes and until proven otherwise there will be no further changes compared to the model destined for eastern markets.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 boasts a respectable technical data sheet, with a display defined as the best currently on the market, according to a report by DisplayMate, a 6.81-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED panel with 2K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.

The photographic sector boasts a triple camera complex with a 108 megapixel main sensor. The 4600mAh battery has support for fast charging up to 55W and 50W wirelessly.

The icing on the cake is the audio sector, developed in collaboration with harman / kardon.

Currently the launch date has not yet been announced but the MIUI 12.5, or the customized interface by Xiaomi for Android 11, will be launched live on Facebook on February 8, 2021, so it is very close before getting your hands on the Xiaomi Mi 11.