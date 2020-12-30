Xiaomi Mi 11: This demo shows the new BlinkAI night video mode in action

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi presented the Mi 11 yesterday, the first smartphone with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 888 chip. The device comes with all the high-end specs that you can expect from a flagship, including a 6.81 ″ QHD + AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate, up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, up to 256 GB of UFS storage. 3.1, support 55W wired fast charging, support 50W wireless fast charge and a large array of cameras. In addition, the device offers some differential features, such as an on-screen fingerprint scanner that doubles as a heart rate monitor, the sharing of two parts of Bluetooth headphones simultaneously, and a night video mode with BlinkAI technology. The Mi 11’s night video mode uses BlinkAI’s deep learning software ‘together with Qualcomm’s Neural Processing Unit (NPU) on the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform to apply machine learning algorithms to very noisy and low video frames. quality taken during low-light scenarios, to enhance video in milliseconds. This software is based on a neural system that mimics critical aspects of how the human visual system works. Now BlinkAI has released a couple of demo videos showing the Mi 11’s new night video mode in action. These videos show results achieved by the Night Video mode, displaying significantly brighter and more vibrant images with the mode activated.