Xiaomi Mi 11: This is how they justify the absence of a charger in the box

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

A few hours ago, Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi, revealed on the Weibo social network that his new flagship Xiaomi Mi 11 that will be presented on Monday, December 28, will arrive without a charger in the box. This announcement has fallen like a bomb among the followers of the brand since, a few weeks ago, the Chinese company made fun of Apple for having eliminated the charger from the iPhone 12 box. In fact, the Xiaomi account in Spain reached tweet the following message that, unlike others, has not been deleted: «Good morning #MiFans, today we dreamed that our smartphones came without a charger in the box . Fortunately it was just a nightmare⚡️⚡️⚡️ »The discomfort of the users has not been long in coming as many have seen it as a betrayal of their followers and not a sign that, once again, Apple leads the way in many aspects – it was also the Cupertino company that first removed the headphone jack. In another Weibo entry, the Xiaomi CEO justifies this move arguing that users already have many chargers at home, and that is not good for them or the environment. Xiaomi Mi 11 will be officially presented with a completely new packaging, very light and thin. Behind the thinness, we made an important decision: in response to the call of technology and the protection of the environment, Xiaomi Mi 11 dispenses with the charger. Today, everyone has many idle chargers, which is both a problem for them and a burden on the environment. Jun is aware that this decision will not be welcomed by some sectors and continues his message asking if there is a better solution. We are aware that this decision may not be understood or even lead to complaints. Is there a better solution between industry practice and environmental protection? Next Monday we will speak at the press conference.

More recently, Jun has posted a new message reverting to this issue and asking users what they are concerned about besides the absence of the charger. Other than the charger, what other issues are you concerned about? We are on the last day before the conference. What do you think of the absence of the charger in the Xiaomi Mi 11?