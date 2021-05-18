xiaomi mi 11 ultra

Nothing to the detriment of Xiaomi, but the company has always been the challenger: fast phones for competitive prices. When Huawei suddenly disappeared from the smartphone market due to trade restrictions from the US, a third place on the podium was released after Samsung and Apple. With the Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi conquers that place in our opinion.

Xiaomi dares to compete in the main class with a price of more than a thousand euros, and has the specs to measure itself. We have: a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 – there is currently no faster in Android land – with a generous 8 or 12 GB of RAM. Storage space starts at 256 GB and there is also a version with 512 GB.

The screen doesn’t lie either: 1440 x 3200 pixels at 6.81 inch amoled at 120Hz with support for HDR10 + and Dolby Vision and a peak brightness of 1700 nits (200 higher than the S21 Ultra). In other words: the screen on a smartphone doesn’t get much better, this is a TV in your pocket. Xiaomi has rounded all four edges, so that it feels just a little less massive than it is.

Then the other screen, the Mi 11 Ultra’s standout gimmick. On the back, next to the cameras, is a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen. It shows things like the time and notifications, and if you take pictures you can see yourself. Smart, because this way you can use the excellent cameras of this device as a selfie camera.

The Mi 11 Ultra has three: a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x periscopic zoom and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. Film can be made in a maximum of 8K @ 24fps or 4K @ 30 / 60fps. The main camera has a somewhat larger sensor than normal, which provides sharper photos, easier moving images and excellent performance in the dark. This phone has the largest camera island ever on a smartphone, but it is there for a reason.

The Mi 11 Ultra completes its ‘tour de force’ with a hefty 5000mAh battery that goes from 1 to 100 percent in 36 minutes with the included 67W fast charger. This is also possible wirelessly, at the same high speed. Xiaomi’s biggest potential downside remains the software dispute that the company puts on top of Android. That has gotten a bit better in recent years, but Xiaomi has not yet reached the point of Samsung.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra comes in black and white. The introductory price of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is 1199 euros. Check Belsimpel for the current price.