Xiaomi Mi 11 will be a bestseller still without charger according to advance reservations

The Xiaomi Mi 11 will be the first smartphone to be launched with a Snapdragon 888 processor and, although it is not official yet, it seems that it will be a great sales success for the company. More than 330,000 people have already registered on the Chinese Mi 11 advance booking website. Sales of the Xiaomi Mi 11 series are expected to begin in China on January 1, 2021. The Xiaomi Mi 11 series will be presented on 28 December and in recent days it has garnered a lot of attention after the CEO of Xiaomi announced that it will not bring any charger in the box.

At the time of this writing, JD.com shows 334,780 reservations for the Mi 11, and the number will likely grow much more in the next few hours. The Chinese distributor shows an unrealistic price of 9,999 yuan (1,250 euros), but this is clearly a fictitious price until official prices are revealed. The rumored price range for Xiaomi Mi 11 smartphones ranges from 4,500 yuan (564 euros) for a possible normal 8 GB + 128 GB model to 5,299 yuan (665 euros) for the basic variant of the Mi 11 Pro.