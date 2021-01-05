Xiaomi Mi A3: How to fix the brick when updating to Android 11 [TUTORIAL]

- Advertisement -

A few days ago, Xiaomi released the update to Android 11 of its popular Xiaomi Mi A3 device. However, things did not go as expected as many users have found that their Mi A3 has basically become a ‘brick’ after the update. This has led to discontinuation of the update distribution. The company has informed us that affected users can go to any of its “service centers where a free solution will be provided without any conditions.” However, a user has published in the Xiaomi community a tutorial to recover a Mi A3 affected by the update problem. 🛑 Warning: As the tutorial author indicates, this repair is not the recommended solution so if you can, you should take it to a service center. In fact, this guide may further damage your phone, making the user responsible for their actions. The main difficulty of this method is to force the EDL (Emergency Download Mode) of the Mi A3, which is an emergency download mode that allows flashing the device. As explained in the tutorial, there are two ways to do it. The first requires using an EDL cable, if you have one. If you don’t have it, there are tutorials on the internet that explain how to do it (search for “DIY EDL Cable”). The second way requires removing the back cover to connect two points on the board with some metal while pressing the power button. The rest of the instructions are relatively simple and, as we can read, some user has already confirmed that the method works (we have not tested it). In any case, as we have mentioned, the best thing you can do is approach a Xiaomi service center if you have that possibility.