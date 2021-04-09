- Advertisement -

Xiaomi has just presented the new generation of its Mi AI speaker which, especially in China, is essential in any home, the Xiaomi Mi AI Speaker 2 Gen. The main changes from the previous generation are related to sound quality and a better standard Internet of Things (IoT) experience.

Xiaomi Mi AI Speaker 2 Gen: the brand renews one of its smart speakers

The new Xiaomi Mi AI Speaker 2 Gen, a new generation that can now function as the heart of your home automation. It adopts 360-degree sound, with support for stereo use and a quality audio chip. In particular, these are professional quality audio chips produced by Texas Instruments, we are talking about the TAS5805 chip, with support for automatic gain control and a 15-frequency audio balance. To this is added a professional DTS tuning and different audio modes according to the uses.

It has a minimalist design in white with a size of 88.2 × 88.2 × 211.6mm and a weight of 752 grams. In its upper part we not only find vvarious control buttons and actuation of your microphone, but also a luminous ring.

Xiaomi Mi AI Speaker 2 Gen Xiaomi

It has a power of 8Wthat the brand assures that they are capable of delivering deep bass. As for the audio input, on the other hand, the artificial intelligence speaker has six microphones arranged in a circle with Beamforming technology, which allows the speaker to understand where the audio is coming from and thus be able to improve voice recognition. Furthermore, it has been optimized for use with the XiaoAI voice assistant.

It has WiFi compatible with 2.4 / 5GHz networks, also the Xiaomi Mi AI Speaker comes with Bluetooth Mesh Gateway technology, that allows us to connect the speaker to other gadgets in the house such as locks or smart lights. So instead of using WiFi, it will be possible to connect multiple smart devices to each other via Bluetooth Mesh connection.

Price and availability of the Xiaomi Mi AI Speaker 2 Gen

The new Xiaomi Mi AI Speaker 2 Gen is now available for sale in China for 199 yuan, about 25.5 euros To the change. At the moment this accessory is only available for purchase in China, through the platform of the Asian company, although it is possible that we will soon see it on AliExpress and other similar platforms. but it is expected to arrive in Europe soon.

