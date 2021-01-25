Xiaomi Mi Band 6, from the largest display to the GPS: all the latest news

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 begins to be more and more protagonist of the latest market rumors: after the success obtained by Mi Band 5, the latest model released in the summer of 2020, now the Chinese giant would be working to further improve the smartband that will be the successor , where it could even the GPS module appears.

The MagicalUnicorn user disseminated this and other details on the net via the Geekdoing forum, which was also taken up by Notebookcheck. According to him, Xiaomi Mi Band 6 or Mi Smart Band 6 is currently known at the company level with the nickname “Pangu” and would have two variants: the exclusively Chinese model with NFC from the code XMSH16HM and another model without NFC for the home market and also for the rest of the world.

But thanks to some code strings detected in the Zepp application we know that Xiaomi Mi Band 6 could support the Alexa voice assistant for the Global version, or Mi AI in China, and come with the SpO2 sensor for measuring oxygen saturation in the blood. There would also be support for many sports activities including basketball, volleyball, bowling, boxing, cricket, but also dance, zumba, pilates and indoor ice skating. The real news, however, would be the introduction of GPS at the hardware level and theincrease in display size.

All these rumors would confirm those already appeared on the net at the end of December, which spoke of the different models with distinct codes, but we invite all readers to take them anyway cum grain salis.