Xiaomi Mi Band 6: Leaked Features of the New Bracelet

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 / Mi Smart Band 5 was a great success, and an initial leak on its successor Mi Band 6 gives us clues as to what to expect. A lot of details about the Mi Band 6 / Mi Smart Band 6, codenamed ‘Pangu’, have been shared on the Geekdoing forum. First of all, it seems that there are two variants of the bracelet: XMSH16HM is the model number for a Chinese version with NFC and XMSH16HM seems to be a model without NFC that could appear both in the Chinese market and in the world. Based on the data revealed in the Zepp application code, it appears that the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 will come with support for Alexa and a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen measurement. It also seems likely that the bracelet comes with integrated GPS, although this is unclear due to conflicting information found in the firmware code. The Mi Band 6 could also come with a larger screen than the 1.1 ″ found on the Mi Band 5, as the spheres filtered for the new model have a higher resolution than those of the previous generation. A large number of images with icons and emojis have also been found along with the menu headings and activity images. # gallery-1 {margin: auto; } # gallery-1 .gallery-item {float: left; margin-top: 10px; text-align: center; width: 50%; } # gallery-1 img {border: 2px solid #cfcfcf; } # gallery-1 .gallery-caption {margin-left: 0; } / * see gallery_shortcode () in wp-includes / media.php * /

The Mi Band 6 could also come with a Pomodoro timer to help with productivity management and the ability to access sleep data directly on the bracelet. The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 should come with up to 30 activity modes compared to the 11 managed by the Mi Band 5. The new additions include dance, zumba, cricket, basketball and kickboxing. Note: The image that heads the article corresponds to the Xiaomi Mi Band 5