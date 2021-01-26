Tech News

Xiaomi Mi Band 6, when will it be presented and what will the price be?

By Brian Adam
Xiaomi Mi Band 6, when will it be presented and what will the price be?
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
Xiaomi Mi Band 6 recently appeared online with some interesting information about the size of the display, the possible presence of the GPS module and many new functions for different sports activities. Only in the last few hours, however, has there been particular talk of date of arrival on the market and its price.

In fact, according to what reported by Gizchina and Notebookcheck, according to some sources known to the latter site, Xiaomi would seem to prefer one launch date in June to keep alive the “tradition” seen with the models released to date globally: from Mi Band 2 to Mi Band 5, in fact, every single smartband came out in mid-June. The only exception is Mi Band 3, presented on May 31, 2018. For this reason, therefore, we can expect a release in China in the same month and then the arrival in the West of the global version Mi Smart Band 6 around July.

As for the price, however, a source known to Notebookcheck has estimated a cost equal to 40 Euros on the international market, exactly like Mi Smart Band 5. Given the competitiveness that we will see this year with OnePlus Band and OPPO Band, however, a particularly aggressive launch price could also be possible. However, since these are mere indiscretions, we invite all readers to take them with a grain of salt.

Speaking of OnePlus Band, the Pete Lau giant’s fitness tracker was presented several days ago and in India it appears to have a very interesting quality / price ratio. For the global launch we will have to wait a little longer, but the market cost of around 30 Euros shouldn’t change much.

