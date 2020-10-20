Xiaomi Mi Box 4s: New 4k Player With Smart Tv

Xiaomi starts the week strong by launching two new and interesting products. The first is the renewal of My Box 4 after more than two years, with which we can make any TV smart. The second is a new model of the Watch Color sports-oriented, similar to what Apple does.

Mi Box 4S

The Mi Box was until now the only option Xiaomi offered to turn a TV into a smart one. The company launched the Mi TV Stick a few months ago to make it even easier and cheaper, but the Mi Box is still the only option to do it in 4K. Unfortunately, although this Mi Box 4S It improves on the previous one in many aspects, perhaps it falls a bit short compared to what we expected.

The first big news is the introduction of dual-band WiFi 5, being able to operate on 2.4 and 5 GHz WiFi channels. The previous model, oddly enough, only had 2.4 GHz WiFi, at least in the three versions that were sold in China. The Spanish version does have 5 GHz WiFi. Another novelty is to introduce the serial voice remote control to control the player or write with the voice-to-text system.

Beyond that, the rest of the characteristics remain similar. We have an HDMI 2.0 port as a video output to play content on 4K at 60 FPS and HDR. We also have 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal memory, where we do not find big changes. The processor remains the same.

Its price is 289 yuan, about 37 euros to change. It will be available for pre-order in China from October 21, and will be on sale from November 1.

My Watch Color Sports Edition

Xiaomi has also announced the launch of the new version of the My Watch Color with its Sports Edition aimed at doing sports with a wide variety of functionalities. Among them, we find the great novelty the measurement of oxygenation in the blood, in addition to 24-hour monitoring of the pulse, detection of blood pressure, or monitoring of 117 different sports modes. The watch can automatically detect them to start recording them, and these include cycling, swimming, elliptical, hiking, rowing, rope, yoga, etc.

The 420 mAh battery of the watch lasts 16 days of normal use, reaching up to 22 days with saving mode and without activating functions such as GPS. At full capacity, with sports mode, the battery lasts 50 hours. Thus, the watch not only has GPS with NAVSTAR, GLONASS and Galileo, but also NFC, although the latter’s functionality is limited to China for issues such as public transport and payments.

The Watch Color Sports Edition has a water resistance of 5 atmospheres. The screen is 1.39 inch AMOLED with resolution of 454 x 454 pixels, the entire unit weighing only 32.5 grams. There are 120 different spheres included in the watch, and we can add others additionally. We also have a brightness sensor so that the screen adapts to the ambient light.

Its price is 699 yuan, about 89 euros To the change. It will be on sale from tomorrow, October 21.