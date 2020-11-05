Xiaomi Mi Box 4s Pro: New Android 8k Player

Xiaomi has a wide variety of media players. In Spain they sell the Mi Box S, being the only one that has official compatibility with Netflix in 4K. Now, the company has announced a new improved version capable of playing 8K content thanks to your new HDMI port .

The new Mi Box 4S Pro It is an improved version of the 4S, which only included as novelties the possibility of connecting it to networks 5 GHz WiFias well as a remote with a built-in microphone for use with voice assistants. The new 4S Pro incorporates all these improvements, and it is also the first Xiaomi player to incorporate a port HDMI 2.1.

8K at 60 FPS thanks to the HDMI 2.1 port

This port means that the player can output video signals up to 8K at 60 FPS, being able to use it in the most advanced Smart TVs on the market. You can also get the most out of today’s most powerful 4K televisions with panels that operate at 120 Hz natively, making it ideal for gaming or high-frame-per-second content.

The RAM memory remains the same at 2 GB of RAM, but the internal memory is increased to 16 GB. We also have Bluetooth, and MIUI for TV as an operating system, which is based on Android TV and has all its apps. The color also becomes white, as Xiaomi has been doing lately with the multimedia players that it has launched on the market. What we do not know is what its back is like, where we expect, in addition to the HDMI connector, a USB port, as well as a 3.5 mm jack for audio. Unfortunately, we will still not have Ethernet in the Mi Box.

Although it is not confirmed, it is also to be expected that we find a more powerful processor inside capable of handling such a high resolution, so we will also get better performance. The only 8K capable chip that Xiaomi has used to date is the 12nm Amlogic T962. Xiaomi has previously used models from the company in its Mi Boxes, such as the Amlogic S905L.

It will be on sale next November 5 at a price of 399 yuan, about 51 euros at the exchange rate. We recommend you wait to buy it, since it is most likely that it will be launched in Europe in the coming months using Android TV as the operating system. Even with some luck, they may decide to include Google TV as an operating system, being the ideal player to buy to have everything up to date.

Xiaomi Smart Door Lock Pro: new lock with camera

Xiaomi has also announced today a new smart door lock, the Xiaomi Smart Door Lock Pro. This lock has everything you need in a device of this type, with an ultra-wide-angle HD camera with 161 degrees of vision, door opening detection, 7 unlocking methods (fingerprint, pin, key, NFC, Bluetooth, etc).

The lock has full control from the app. Inside it has 4 batteries that last for months, and are charged via USB C. Its price is 1,599 yuan, about 205 euros to change. It will be on sale on November 11.