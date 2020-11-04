Xiaomi Mi Box 4S Pro: support for 8K video and HDMI 2.1 in one of the most complete Android TV players

A week after presenting its new Mi Box 4S, Xiaomi has launched a much more interesting model in China. It is the Mi Box 4S Pro, apparently the same as the multimedia player that we already knew but with a jump in the reproduction of content, connectivity and memory.

The Mi Box 4S Pro is Xiaomi’s first ‘top box’ to add support for 8K videos, a resolution that for the moment we will only find in the highest-end televisions. These are the characteristics of the Mi Box 4S Pro, a new device that, due to its announced features, is positioned as one of the benchmarks among this type of player.

The most advanced Mi Box adds support for 8K videos and HDMI 2.1

It is not the first device with Android TV and 8K resolution from Xiaomi, since at the end of September it presented its TV Master Extreme. However, these are two completely different products. With the Mi Box 4S Pro what we have is a accessory to connect to the TV, equip it with Android TV, control it with a remote and access the internet.

The device promises to have the ability to decode 8K video for ultra high definition enjoyment. However, it is worth remembering that the capabilities of these players are limited by the television itself. That is to say, to view 8K videos you will need an 8K television. This device will only allow you to take advantage of all the capabilities of the television and play videos in this quality.

The novelties of this Mi Box 4S Pro are inside the device, with new hardware that promises that the video decoding capacity, transmission speed and storage space have been “considerably improved”. These developments may involve a new internal chipset, but it doesn’t have to mean that system performance is much better. For RAM we have 2 GB.

The storage will be 16GB, twice that of the Mi Box 4S, while the aesthetic design has not changed. We will have a Bluetooth remote control with voice control Through which we can manage the TV, which comes with ‘MIUI for TV’, the China-focused customization layer of Android TV.

But the most important novelty of this Mi Box 4S Pro is the arrival of HDMI 2.1, necessary if we really want to enjoy 8K video. It is not the first multimedia player to incorporate it, since there are some models like the Orbsmart S86 that also add it. It is good news that a manufacturer like Xiaomi helps popularize it, thanks to its competitive price.

Versions and price of the Mi Box 4S Pro

The new Xiaomi Mi Box 4S Pro will be available in China from November 5 to a official price of 399 yuan, about 110 yuan more expensive than the Box 4S model. At the change they become about 51 euros. At the moment there is no confirmation that this device will leave the Asian country. We will update with new information when we get more details.