Xiaomi Mi Ebook Reader Pro: a “big” 7.8-inch reader that wants to be more than that and allows you to install apps from Google Play

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi had already made a nod to the e-book segment, but now it goes further with the Xiaomi Mi Ebook Rader Pro, an e-book reader that features an eye-catching 7.8-inch diagonal screen and a density of 300 dpi.

This device It is also based on Android 8.1, an option that will allow you to use it to install applications from Google Play without problems and thus enjoy them directly with the advantages (and limitations) of electronic ink.

Xiaomi Mi Ebook Reader Pro datasheet

Xiaomi Mi Ebook Reader Pro screen Electronic ink

7.8 inch

1,872 x 1,404 pixels (300 dpi)

24 lighting levels CPU 1.8GHz quad-core Allwinner RAM 2 GB Storage 32 GB Battery 3,200 mAh Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 Connection USB-C for charging and data transfer OS Android 8.1 Oreo Formats PDF, ePub, txt Dimensions Nd x nd x 7 mm Weight 251 g Price 1,299 yuan (163 euros)

A bigger reader and with the surprise of going beyond books

Xiaomi’s new e-book reader stands out for that 7.8 inch diagonal that goes beyond that 6-inch diagonal, which had been the norm in the market for the last few years.

It also does so with a significant commitment to resolution, which in this product is 1,872 x 1,404 pixels, which allows reaching a 300 dpi screen density on that e-ink panel.

The backlight is also another of the striking options of this reader, and allows to regulate this LED light with 24 different levels They also allow you to set warm or cool tones to enhance the day or night reading experience.

The device also has another unique surprise: is governed by Android 8.1, something that will allow us to install numerous applications. Although some do not make sense in an electronic ink device due to the screen refresh, many others – especially those that enhance this use of reading – may enrich the experience of the device as such.

Among the supported formats are documents in txt, ePub or PDF format, but it will also be possible to consult Office documents and comics in formats such as CBR even if we dispense with color support.

The 3,200 mAh battery guarantees up to 70 days of autonomy for a device that charges through its USB-C port and is also governed by a 1.8 GHz quad-core processor accompanied by 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of capacity.

Availability and price of the Xiaomi Mi Ebook Reader Pro

The new Xiaomi Mi Ebook Reader Pro will be available in China on December 21, and will have a sale price of 1,299 euros, about 163 euros to change.