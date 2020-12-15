Xiaomi Mi Electric Shaver: the electric shaver that adapts to the contour of our face

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi wants to cover it all, and knows that maintaining personal hygiene is one of the most important things for people and their health. Their Xiaomi personal care products are already more than recognized. Now it is releasing a renewal of its acclaimed My Electric Shaver, placing us on a tray Electric razor of the most striking that stands out for its great quality / price ratio.

The Xiaomi electric shaver stands out for its powerful motor Mabuchi Motor 260 offers us a perfect shave thanks to its cutting system with three independent floating blades and head with 360º inclination and rotation, adapting to the shape of the face and reaching the hair even in the most difficult areas. These, in combination with their high-quality blades, ensure a close shave with minimal irritation.

Xiaomi Mijia Electric Shaver S500: Main Features

If we go into the technical details of this shaver Xiaomi Mijia Electric Shaver S500 It has a body made of aluminum alloy and covered with PPG synthetic enamel. Its size is 155.1 × 61.6 × 63.3mm and has a weight of 345 grams.

Xiaomi

If we talk about its design, it has an IPX7 degree of waterproofing, so you can use your razor with wet skin or even wash the head once you have finished.

Entering the autonomy section, this Xiaomi Mi Shaver S500 does not disappoint, It comes equipped with a large capacity battery, capable of offering an autonomy of up to 60 minutes. Once it reaches its limit, you can charge it using a type C cable. You will only need to wait 120 minutes to obtain a full charge.

It has a front part where we will find a total of four LED type indicators: an indicator with the percentage of charge, one that will remind us when its battery is close to running out (<5%), and another that will inform about the lock status. In addition, it will have a light that will inform you when to clean it.

All its raw power is achieved thanks to its powerful engine Mabuchi Motor 260 capable of bringing to life a total of 3 crown-shaped blades arranged in a novel 360º articulated system capable of adapting to the contour of our face. They are made of surgical stainless steel and guarantee a close shave even with the toughest beards.

A high-performance Mabuchi 260 motor is also added to three double-bladed blades so that the Xiaomi Mi Electric Shaver S500 can even handle the thickest beards, thanks to the high revolutions per minute it is capable of reaching and its high speed of acceleration.

Price and availability

As for its price and availability, we can find it for purchase on Amazon (39.99 euros) with shipping from Spain and a two-year warranty or from AliExpress (28.64 euros). Definitely one of the most outstanding Xiaomi products to give this Christmas.

>