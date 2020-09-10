Tech News

Xiaomi, Mi Health will use the camera to measure heart rate

By Brian Adam
The Xiaomi Mi Health app when it was launched was very basic, but now slowly the developers are adding more and more interesting features. With the arrival of MIUI 12, in particular, Xiaomi has improved the accuracy of the pedometer and sleep analysis, but also introduced a new function to measure the heartbeat.

The version 2.7.4 of Mi Health will in fact be able to measure your heart rate by simply placing your finger over the camera and analyzing blood flow by capturing images of flash-illuminated skin. To use this function you will need access the “Pulse” section, click the button located at the bottom right and follow the instructions given by the app. Once the finger analysis is finished, Mi Health will ask what kind of information and statistics to display on the screen between the options “General condition”, “Rest” and “After physical activity”.

This update will arrive in the next few days on all devices with Mi Health; if you want to know more about this technology called photoplethysmography (or PPG) here is a dedicated paper.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is also thinking about many other innovative products such as the smartphone with the camera under the display, which could arrive this October on the market in an attempt to offer an alternative to the ZTE Axon A20 5G phone; or even this smartphone with two pop-up cameras instead of one.

