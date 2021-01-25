Tech NewsMobile

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4: A patent shows its possible sliding screen design

By Abraham
The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 innovated with a sliding screen that allowed the front camera to be hidden most of the time and left in view when necessary. Now, Xiaomi’s latest patent puts a new spin on this slider smartphone concept. The patent, discovered by LetsGoDigital, shows a device that is all screen on the front, and that screen also wraps around the back of the phone, stopping just when it reaches the rear cameras. The most interesting thing is that the screen can be scrolled down to reveal the front cameras, which in this case are made up of two two cameras and two additional sensors.

In terms of operation, Xiaomi would allow users to touch the screen or use a voice command to slide the screen down and reveal the front cameras. The screen takes up about two-thirds of the back of the phone. If this design doesn’t convince you, there is also a second device described in the patent. Although the screen also slides, it moves horizontally instead of vertically. We do not know if this design is being considered for a new Mi Mix. The patent was published in October 2020, suggesting that the company has had time to work on this system.

Several manufacturers are also exploring similar designs, too. LG is working on a roll-up phone, which will go on sale this year. Samsung and Huawei also seem to be working on these types of displays. Last year, Lei Jun, Xiaomi’s CEO, confirmed that the company is working on a new Mi Mix, a generally ambitious device in terms of design, so we will have to wait.

