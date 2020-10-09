Tech NewsSmart Gadgets

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker: compact, with DTS sound and Google assistant

By Brian Adam
0
0
Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker: compact, with DTS sound and Google assistant
Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker: Compact, With Dts Sound And Google

Must Read

Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker: compact, with DTS sound and Google assistant

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has just presented what seems to be its most important bet in the smart speaker market that also helps us listen to...
Read more
Apps

This great launcher has a minimalist design and saves battery on OLED screens

Brian Adam - 0
Ratio is a launcher that gave a lot to talk about in its beta phase and can now be downloaded in the...
Read more
Tech News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Recensione: il pennino a un prezzo più basso

Brian Adam - 0
Dopo avervi raccontato la variante Ultra, testiamo anche un altro nuovo arrivato in casa Samsung: il "modello base" Galaxy Note 20. Ad agosto 2020 è...
Read more
Apps

The mobile alerts you if there is a knock on the door or the dog barks with the new sound notifications

Brian Adam - 0
Google has announced on its blog a new accessibility feature through its Instant Transcription app: sound notifications. They are something like...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Xiaomi has just presented what seems to be its most important bet in the smart speaker market that also helps us listen to quality music. A Mi Smart Speaker that has many design similarities with other models on the market, from well established brands, but that will convince you with its enormous price-quality ratio.

But before revealing what it will cost you, you have to focus on your design, cylindrical, with a very careful finish and that will remind you of the Amazon Echo that usually offer a very characteristic appearance where dark tones rule. Of course, for the moment it will only be available in Asian resellers so we will have to wait a bit for them to officially arrive in our country, at Xiaomi stores.

DTS sound quality and power

These Xiaomi smart speakers focus on two very important aspects: On the one hand, its condition as a pure and hard wireless speaker, which allows us to listen to music with a power of 12W, and that installs some 63.5mm drivers, which is not bad at all. Only with that, and with its Chromecast compatibility, we can listen to the audio from practically any sound source that we can think of: Spotify, YouTube Music, Tidal, Deezer, Amazon Music and, of course, video apps if we want to raise the volume of the series and movies we watch at home.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker.

As we told you before, These Xiaomi Mi Smart Speakers have DTS certification, which guarantees us a stream of clear and crisp sound, where we will hardly suffer distortions with any audio source we use. Of course, it has bluetooth and wifi connectivity, to always have a music service at hand to connect to to listen to our favorite songs.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker.

Now, if delighting ourselves with music is not your priority, You can always enjoy this Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker as a simple smart assistant, of Google in this case, in which it will be possible to ask you to give us any type of information (traffic, weather, news, calendar, email, contacts, etc.) or to launch streaming platforms, voice calls, etc. . You just have to say the magic words of “OK, Google” to open the door to all these services.

This Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker arrives, for now, in Asia, at a price that will seem impossible. In India, this device can be purchased for just 40 euros at change, which means, compared to other smart speakers in the same range, a cut of almost half in its cost. Interesting, right?

>

Related Articles

Apps

This great launcher has a minimalist design and saves battery on OLED screens

Brian Adam - 0
Ratio is a launcher that gave a lot to talk about in its beta phase and can now be downloaded in the...
Read more
Tech News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Recensione: il pennino a un prezzo più basso

Brian Adam - 0
Dopo avervi raccontato la variante Ultra, testiamo anche un altro nuovo arrivato in casa Samsung: il "modello base" Galaxy Note 20. Ad agosto 2020 è...
Read more
Apps

The mobile alerts you if there is a knock on the door or the dog barks with the new sound notifications

Brian Adam - 0
Google has announced on its blog a new accessibility feature through its Instant Transcription app: sound notifications. They are something like...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©