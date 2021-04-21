Xiaomi Mi TV EA 2022: the brand launches its new frameless TV in 7 different sizes

- Advertisement -

When Xiaomi presented his first projects of My tv back in 2013, many did not think that they would be able to break through so many giants competing in that market, such as Samsung, LG, Sony, Panasonic, etc. But now that more than seven years have passed since the announcement of its first plans, it seems clear that it has become one of the reference companies to follow in this sector.

Too bad that these TVs are coming to Spain by dropper, unlike other territories where the Chinese distribute and whose Smart tv they reach stores faster. But hey, we will settle for thinking that sometime in the next few months we will have the opportunity to get one of the new Xiaomi Mi TV EA 2022 that the brand has just launched on the market.

The line includes a total of seven different sizes. They have a similar design but the specifications are slightly different. Let’s take a look at its specs, features, price, and availability.

Xiaomi Mi TV EA 2022 Series Specifications and Features

Xiaomi Mi TV EA 2022 Xiaomi

Whole line Xiaomi Mi TV EA 2022 has a one-piece design of metal and an LCD panel with LED backlight with a standard refresh rate of 60Hz and a 178 ° viewing angle. However, the screen resolution is not the same in all sizes. Similarly, the speakers, the chipset, the RAM, and the implementation of voice control are different. Anyway, all models run the latest OS MIUI for TV 3.0 and they have the exact same I / O ports.

Starting with the My TV EA32 2022, is the only television in the series with a screen ready for high definition HD (1366 × 768 pixels). While the Mi TV EA40 2022 and the Mi TV EA43 2022 have a panel FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels). Lastly, all the remaining variants (My TV EA50 2022, My TV EA55 2022, My TV EA65 2022, My TV EA75 2022) come with a screen 4K (840 × 2160 pixels).

Additionally, HD and FHD TVs are powered by a dual-core 64-bit Amlogic chipset (2 x ARM Cortex-A53 cores, ARM Mali-450 MP2 GPU) paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the 4K (UHD) models carry a 64-bit quad-core Amlogic SoC (4 x ARM Cortext-A35 cores, ARM Mali-G31 MP2 GPU) along with 1.5 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage.

Regarding connectivity, all variants come with single band WiFi and Bluetooth. As for the ports, they include 2 x HMDI (one of them ARC compliant), 2 x USB, 1 x AV, 1 x Ethernet, 1 x S / PDIF, and 1 x ATV / DTMB.

Finally, in terms of audio, the HD and FHD models have 2 x 8 (16W) DTS-HD speakers and a Bluetooth voice remote control. While the 4K variants come with 2 x 10 (10W) DTS-HD speakers and far-field microphones for hands-free voice control, plus a Bluetooth voice remote.

Price and availability of the Xiaomi Mi TV EA 2022

Xiaomi Mi TV EA 2022 series will be sold at the following prices in China.

My 32-inch EA 2022 TV: about 154 euros.

My 40-inch EA 2022 TV: about 205 euros.

My 43-inch EA 2022 TV: about 230 euros.

My 50-inch EA 2022 TV: about 320 euros.

My 55-inch EA 2022 TV: about 346 euros.

My 65-inch EA 2022 TV: about 462 euros.

My 75-inch EA 2022 TV: about 710 euros.

All of the aforementioned models except for the 75-inch version will be available for pre-sale starting April 18, followed by the sale on April 25. It remains to be seen if the Asian manufacturer brings these new My TV EA 2022 to Spain, because its value for money points to ways to be a super seller.