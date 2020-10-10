Xiaomi today announced its Mi Watch smartwatch at its event on the Mi 10T series. The Mi Watch is a very light watch as it has only 32 grams of weight. It has a 1.39 ″ AMOLED screen protected by Gorilla Glass 3, which is capable of offering a brightness of 450 nits. The design of the display can be personalized with more than 100 spheres included, and you can create your own spheres from, for example, photographs. Another way to personalize the watch is through one of the 6 official straps in various colors made of TPU. One of the best qualities of the Mi Watch is its battery as it offers up to 16 days of autonomy, and you can charge the watch in 2 hours. When it comes to logging exercises, the Mi Watch supports 117 different workouts and offers 5ATM water resistance (50 meters), so you can use it in the pool for water sports

In addition to exercise monitoring, the Mi Watch also includes breathing exercises for relaxation, oxygen level monitoring (SpO2), heart rate monitoring, and sleep monitoring. The Mi Watch includes built-in GPS, geomagnetic compass, and measurement of elevation and atmospheric pressure to detect sudden changes in the weather. It also incorporates a voice assistant and, of course, you can see notifications from the smartphone on its screen. The Mi Watch starts at a price of € 99 but, at the moment, we do not know when it will go on sale.