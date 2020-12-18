Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite now available in Spain with launch offer

- Advertisement -

From the moment of its presentation just over a week ago, the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite has been on the lips of many people, becoming one of the most desired smartwatches by many of them. Well, the truth is that the new smartwatch of the Asian manufacturer has not been asked and is now available for purchase in our country.

Xiaomi already has us used to high-quality devices with a very adjusted price and the Mi Watch Lite is no wonder. Dispose of 2.4 inch TFT color touch screen with automatic brightness adjustment so that we can see all the necessary information at any time. In addition, it allows us to have a personal trainer on our wrist thanks to the 11 training modes.

The watch is capable of real-time monitoring of our activity both indoors and outdoors thanks to its advanced and highly accurate dual satellite positioning system. And it is that it has GPS, GLONASS positioning and multiple smart sensors. It also allows us to set different training goals to improve our performance and has water resistance up to 5 ATM.

As far as health is concerned, the Mi Watch Lite is equipped with a PPG sensor to accurately record our heart rate 24 hours a day, it is even capable of alerting us when it detects a rhythm outside of normal levels. Of course, it also has sleep monitor in all its phases and stress control.

Another feature of the Xiaomi is its great autonomy and the Mi Watch Lite offers up to 9 days of battery life with typical use and up to 10 hours in continuous GPS sport mode. Needless to say, it also has other functions such as the recording of steps, calories burned, distance traveled and smart notifications so that we do not miss anything that reaches us on the mobile phone.

Launch offer in our country

From today it is possible to buy the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite from the official Xiaomi website and other platforms where we can already find it available. However, on the occasion of the launch, the manufacturer offers a discount of 10 euros.

Therefore, it is possible to buy it at a price of 49.90 euros. The offer is for a limited time and will only be available today. Of course, we must bear in mind that the orders will leave the warehouse from December 28.

