Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite, your new watch that lacks (almost) nothing

Xiaomi is one of the most important manufacturers in the world of wearables, if not the most important. Its cheap activity wristbands, included in the Mi Band series, have conquered millions of people around the world. In addition, for some time now, they also have different smart watches or smartwatches grouped in different categories. Today the Lite version of one of their latest releases arrives. The My Watch Lite It is the new Xiaomi smartwatch and it comes with all this.

At the end of September, Xiaomi launched in Spain the My Watch. This has a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen with 450 nits of brightness, two buttons on the right side, a battery that lasts up to 16 days, a heart sensor, a measurement of oxygenation in blood, ambient pressure, GPS and a compass. In relation to water resistance, this is 5 atmospheres. Its price in Spain is 99.99 euros.

My Watch Lite, the little brother that is not so

Today the Mi Watch Lite, a smart watch with 1.4 inch screen, water resistance 5 atmospheres (50 meters), GPS and GLONASS, 120 customizable spheres, pulse or sleep measurement and 9-day battery. As we can see, somewhat below its older brother, but surely for a much lower price.

Technical characteristics

Display: 1.4 ″ LCD

Resolution: 320 x 320 pixels

Brightness: 350 Nits

Sensors: accelerometer, gyroscope, pulse

Battery: 230 mAh

Modes: 11 sports modes

Connectivity: GPS / A-GPS / GLONASS

Dimensions: 41mm x 35mm x 10.9mm

Water resistance: 5 ATM

Weight: 35 grams with TPU strap

The 11 sports modes go through Outdoor Running, Treadmill, Cycling, Open Water Swimming, Freestyle, Pool Swimming, Cricket, Trekking, Trail, Walking and Stationary Bike. The PPG heart rate sensor is capable of measure heart rate 24 hours a day. The sleep monitor helps us improve our habits at night.

The breathing tool allows us to carry out exercises of this nature for between 1 and 5 minutes. In addition, everything can be controlled from the Xiaomi Wear application for Android or Xiaomi Wear Lite for iOS. At the battery level, we have 9 days of normal use, 10 hours of GPS and full charge in 2 hours.

The official price has not yet been revealed, but it should be well below the 99.99 euros of the Mi Watch. Neither the release date nor the date of its arrival in Spain has been revealed. As for the colors, we have it in Pink, Ivory, Black, Navy blue and Olive.