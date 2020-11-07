Xiaomi This month is celebrating its third year since they officially landed in Spain. The company has been bringing more and more products from China, and among the most recent we find monitors . The first of these has been the 34-inch ultra-wide, but it doesn’t look like it’s going to be the last.

Xiaomi launched its first monitor in October 2019, the aforementioned being 34 inch monitor, with a size that makes you wonder whether to buy a monitor or TV to play. Months later he was followed by Mi Display 1A with a more moderate size of 23.8 inches and Full HD resolution, but being more affordable in return. Thus, Xiaomi currently has a wide assortment of monitors, both from Xiaomi and Redmi.

Xiaomi already has five monitors

Specifically, we find five models, where the 24.5-inch was launched just a few days ago with a spectacular price:

My Fast Response Monitor 24.5 ″: 1,499 yuan (190 euros)

Mi Display 1A 23.8 ″: 699 yuan (89 euros)

Mi Display 27 ″ 165 Hz: 1,799 yuan (229 euros)

Redmi Display 1st 23.8 ″: 599 yuan (77 euros)

My Curved Gaming Monitor 34 ″: 479.99 euros in Spain, 2,499 yuan in Cina (318 euros)

Traditionally, buying peripherals from China has been a bad idea. This is because the products of large international brands are not cheaper in China, and in the end the price is similar to what they can cost in Spain, and even more expensive if its price is high and we have to pay customs when importing it.

This has traditionally happened with monitors. However, Xiaomi has managed to find a way to license cheap panels and create very affordable monitors. Thanks to this, we find very affordable prices, costing for example the 23.8-inch Redmi only 77 euros.

However, the price of these monitors is higher in Spain. The only one that is sold officially is the curved 34-inch, which is also a screen with HDR. Exporting it, however, is even more expensive than buying it in Spain. To avoid paying VAT and customs, Some Chinese stores ship the monitor from European warehouses. With this little trick we can save a lot of money when buying the 34-inch, even staying at prices below 370 euros. Therefore, it pays to buy it in China.

Despite this, for the rest of the monitors the price increase does not compensate. For example, the Redmi 1A doubles its price in export stores, almost the same happening in the Mi Display 1A, and they do not usually receive promotional prices or great discounts as they have a very tight price.

The rest of monitors have cheaper equivalents

The only one that can compensate later, depending on the price they put on it, is the 27-inch, 165 Hz refresh rate. It currently costs 229 euros in China, a spectacular price for its benefits, but that will probably increase to buy it for export. Here we have to see if it is worth buying it, where similar monitors cost as little as 360 euros like the Asus TUF Gaming VG27WQ.

However, in the rest of the monitors we already find others with similar characteristics for quite affordable prices in stores such as Amazon. For example, the Lenovo C24-25 is the same size, and has a 75 Hz refresh rate, costing 109 euros.

Therefore, the conclusion is that it depends on the monitor model and if you find an interesting bargain. The two most expensive models can be worth buying in China, while the cheapest ones are not worth it and do not offer benefits that cannot be achieved for similar prices in Spain. Of course, when they are officially launched in our country, they may be sold at very attractive prices.