Xiaomi officially presents the Xiaomi Mi 11

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The Chinese company Xiaomi has officially presented its new flagship phone, the Xiaomi Mi 11. This stands out for including the latest Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 888. In addition to a powerful photographic section composed of a 108 megapixel camera and a 6.51-inch screen with 120 Hz refresh capacity .

As we already mentioned, the Xiomi Mi 11 incorporates a 5.6-inch screen with AMOLED technology, a 480 Hz touch panel and HDR10 +. The latter allows for higher image quality and deeper colors. Similarly, on its front face we place a 20 megapixel selfie camera.

Below we show you a video where the Xiaomi flagship phone is observed in detail.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 comes without a charger

Xioami, like Apple, is launching a computer without a charger in the box. However, the company has decided to sell it separately at a price of about $ 16 (99 yuan).

These chargers power a 4,600 mAh battery, which can be charged quickly at about 55 W. In addition, they have 55W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging.

In terms of connectivity, they come with the ability to lift 5G networks and include USB type C, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, among other features.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 incorporates a 12 GB RAM

Xioami’s flagship device includes internal memory from 128GB to 256GB, expandable via SD cards. This is accompanied by a RAM memory of 8 to 12 GB. Components that combined with the Snapdragon 888 make this smartphone a powerful phone worth envying, since it has the capacity to execute many processes without any problem.

The Mi 11 comes in five colors: orange, gray, black, white, black and blue, and at the following prices:

Xiaomi Mi 11 8 + 128GB: $ 612 (3,999 yuan).

Xiaomi Mi 11 8 + 256 GB: $ 660 (4,299 yuan).

Xiaomi Mi 11 12 + 256GB: $ 720 (4,699 yuan).

At the moment, this device is only available in China. However, it is expected that next year it will reach other regions.

.