Xiaomi patents smartphone with removable and remote usable display

Recently Xiaomi is showing us many innovative patents, such as the latest smartphone that acts as a case for wireless earphones, or as the latter project of modular phone with removable display for remote use, filed on March 31, 2020 and published today by CNIPA.

To make this patent known in Europe is always the online magazine LetsGoDigital, which also showed the original designs of Xiaomi. The smartphone in question would consist of two parts: the base with all the main hardware components, which is twice the thickness of the screen, and the display.

The design is that of one full screen smartphone with thin edges laterally and slightly thicker above and below, probably to ensure the necessary grip to separate the screen from the base. Once the display is detached from the connectors located in the base, which also act as a charger for the wireless display, you can see the two front cameras and flash; on the other hand, the three lenses are always visible.

But what could be the usefulness of this smartphone? LetsGoDigital tried to answer this question: maybe it could be for take photos remotely, using the screen as a “preview” and the base as an actual camera. Other advantages could concern the lightness of the device and the ease in replacing the screen in the event of malfunctions or breakages.

Another Xiaomi patent that appeared recently concerns a smartphone with “surround screen” and a single giant 108MP camera powered by artificial intelligence.