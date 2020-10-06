Xiaomi Poco C3: characteristics, technical sheet and price

Xiaomi’s Poco brand continues to grow in its home, the India that saw it born a few seasons ago. The last model to land is an ultra-competitive device, mainly because its starting price, for the Ganges country at the moment, is below 90 euros. We welcome the new Xiaomi Poco C3.

The phone is, as we say, an entry-level model although it has interesting features such as a huge 5,000 mAh battery, without fast charging but with a considerable figure that seems to be starting to standardize, or as a triple camera located on the back. We tell you more about Poco’s new bet in India.

Xiaomi Poco C3 data sheet

Xiaomi Poco C3 screen 6.53-inch IPS LCD

HD + at 1,600 x 720

Ratio 20: 9

Notch Processor Helio G35 at 2.3GHz

PowerVR GE8320 GPU Versions 3GB / 64GB

4GB / 64GB

MicroSD up to 512GB Drums 5,000mAh

10W load Rear cameras 13 megapixels f / 2.2

2 megapixel f / 2.4 macro

2 megapixels f / 2.4 bokeh Front camera 5 megapixels f / 2.2 Operating system Android 10

MIUI 12 Connectivity Dual 4G

WiFi 4

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS / Glonass

FM Radio

Headphone jack

MicroUSB 2.0 Dimensions and weight 164.9 x 77 x 9 mm

196 grams Others Rear fingerprint reader

Splash resistant Price 3GB / 64GB: 7,499 rupees or 87 euros at the exchange

4GB / 64GB: 8,499 rupees or 98 euros to change

To fight in the most competitive price band

The cheapest models on the market are often the most competitive, since a minimal difference between specifications can lead to the purchase of one model or another, and Xiaomi knows well how to navigate these waters. Its latest phone, the Poco C3 that lands on one of its brands, will compete in a price range that is around 90 euros.

The new Poco C3 arrives with a screen with a notch in the shape of a drop of water and HD + resolution. A panel 6.53-inch IPS LCD with 20: 9 ratio that leaves us 1,600 x 720 pixels in front of the eyes and that hides an internal battery of 5,000 mAh. Good figure although without fast charging, unfortunately, since we can only power it from 10 to 10 watts.

The brain chosen for the Poco C3 is the Helio G35 with its PowerVR GE8320 GPU, a processor that runs at 2.3GHz and that relies on two RAM options and a single internal storage, so we will have two versions for sale: 3GB / 64GB and 4GB / 64GB. Both expandable via microSD that will not be able to exceed 512GB of extra space.

For the cameras, Poco has opted for a triple team. We have a 13-megapixel main with f / 2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel f / 2.4 secondary with macro focus, and a last 2-megapixel f / 2.4 camera for depth readings. On the front, a 5 megapixel sensor with an f / 2.2 lens for selfies and face unlock.

The new Poco C3 mounts the fingerprint reader on the back and offers us connectivity with Dual 4G, WiFi 4, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and GLONASS, headphone jack, FM radio and a microUSB 2.0 port for charging and file transfer. Debuts on the market with Android 10 under MIUI 12 and its body is protected against splashes.

Poco C3 versions and price

The new Poco C3 sets foot in India through the Flipkart online store at a fairly aggressive price. We can get the cheapest model for Rs 7,499 while the top model will cost Rs 8,499. Or translated into our currency with the current exchange rate, approximately 87 and 98 euros.