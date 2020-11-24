MobileAndroidTech News

Xiaomi POCO M3: a huge battery, 48 MP triple camera in the cheapest POCO mobile

By Brian Adam
The POCO F1 was one of the revelation mobiles of 2018 and, although we spent a good part of last year I fear that the Xiaomi sub-brand did not have a continuation, during 2020 the family has not stopped adding members. If in September we knew the Xiaomi POCO M2, now it is the turn of the new Xiaomi POCO M3.

New mobile, same premise of giving a lot for little money, the Xiaomi POCO M3 is a new mid-range mobile below 200 euros, standing out for his great battery and its triple camera. Let’s see what the cheapest POCO mobile offers us.

Xiaomi POCO M3 datasheet

Xiaomi Poco M3

screen

6.53-inch IPS LCD
Full HD + (1,080 x 2,340 pixels)
Gorilla Glass 3

Processor

Snapdragon 662

RAM

4 GB LPDDR4X

Storage

64/128 GB
MicroSD up to 512 GB

Battery

6,000 mAh
18W fast charge
Reverse charge

Rear cameras

48 megapixels f / 1.79
2 megapixel macro f / 2.4
2 megapixel bokeh f / 2.4

Front camera

8 megapixels f / 2.05

OS

Android 10
MIUI 12 for Poco

Connectivity

Dual 4G
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Infrared
FM Radio
Headphone jack
USB type C

Dimensions and weight

162.3 x 77.3 x 9.6 mm
198 grams

Others

Double speaker
Hi-Res Audio Certified
Fingerprint reader on the right side

Price

4/64 GB: 149 euros
4/128 GB: 169 euros

Battery for a while

The Xiaomi POCO M3 stands at the fine line that separates the entry-level from the mid-range. Its price says entry range, although its specifications are more typical of a mid-range mobile, at least in the traditional conception of specifications. It is a terminal that is committed to stretching the budget to the maximum, although there is room to go out in some sections.

At a point where the Xiaomi POCO M3 stands out is in the battery, which has a 6,000 mAh total capacity. We have seen several cheap mobiles with a large battery, although here it comes accompanied with 18W fast charging, USB-C connector and support for reverse charging with cable.

Little bit

Xiaomi has chosen Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 as the brain for the terminal, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB depending on version, expandable through a MicroSD card. In the multimedia field, it is noteworthy that stereo speakers, FM radio and Hi-Res radio certification are included.

48 megapixel triple camera

Behind. The Xiaomi POCO M3 has a unique design where a good part of the upper half is reserved for the logo of the house, where the module for the camera that has three lenses in total is integrated. We have a 48 megapixel main lens with aperture of f / 1.79, a macro sensor of 2 mega-pixels with aperture of f / 2.4 and a last sensor, also of 2 mega-pixels f / 2.4, for portrait mode.

Pocom3yellow

In front, the protagonism is taken by the screen, which monopolizes a good part of the front with a diagonal of 6.53 inches. It is a panel IPS LCD with Full HD + resolution and that is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. In the drop-shaped notch is the front camera, with 8 megapixel resolution.

Versions and prices of the Xiaomi POCO M3

Little colors

The Xiaomi POCO M3 is on sale in the colors blue, yellow and black and two versions, 4 GB + 64 GB and 4 GB + 128 GB. As an introductory offer during Black Friday, its price will be 129 euros for the 4 + 64 and 149 euros for the 4 + 128 GB from November 27 to 30. It will be available for sale on Mi.com, Amazon, PcComponentes and MediaMarkt.

  • Xiaomi POCO M3 4 + 64 GB, 149 euros (129 euros promotional price)

  • Xiaomi POCO M3 4 + 128 GB, 169 euros (149 euros promotional price)

