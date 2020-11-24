Xiaomi POCO M3, comparison: this is how it is against Realme 7, OnePlus Nord N100, Redmi Note 9 and the rest of the competition on Android

POCO, Xiaomi’s sub-brand, has just launched a new mobile in the fought band below 200 euros. It is the Xiaomi POCO M3, a new mobile that promises to give you a lot for little money and that stands out for its big battery, Full HD + screen and 48 megapixel triple camera.

To see how the Xiaomi POCO M3 versus its competitionWe have pitted it against other recent terminals in a similar price range: the OnePlus Nord N100, the Realme 7, the OPPO A52, the Samsung Galaxy M11, the Vivo Y20s and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9.

Same diagonal, different screens

If all the mobiles in our comparison agree on something, it is on their screens. 6.5 inches are fully imposed, tenth up or tenth down, in addition to the LCD panels, which is not at all strange, since we are in a price range in which it is more difficult to find AMOLED panels.

Now, not all screens are the same. The one of the Xiaomi POCO M3 has Full HD + resolution, which is more than what the OnePlus Nord N100, Samsung Galaxy M11 and Vivo Y20s offer, which stay in HD + resolution.

As for the refreshment of the screen, in this price range the 60 Hz “of a lifetime” like those of the Xiaomi POCO M3 continue to prevail, although there are only two terminals that raise the rate at 90 Hz: the Realme 7 and the OnePlus Nord N100 which, although it does not officially promote this feature, has recently been revealed that, indeed, it also has a 90 Hz screen like the rest of “Nord”.

Biggest battery

In mobiles below 200 euros there is no budget to include processors with the latest in power or modules for cameras that make adventures, but in exchange it has become popular to include a larger battery than normal.

This also happens in the Xiaomi POCO M3, which mounts a 6,000 mAh battery. The rest of the phones in our comparison also include a large battery, although of 5,000 mAh with the slight exception of the Redmi Note 9, which has a 5,020 mAh battery.

Luckily, the great battery comes from the hand of a fast charging system in all the phones in our comparison, and it is 18W in the Xiaomi POCO M3. It is average, a little faster than the 15W of the Samsung Galaxy M15, although less than the 30W load of the Realme 7.

All mobiles have a great battery, but the Xiaomi POCO M3 is even bigger

As to the power, We basically have two sides: the terminals that mount a MediaTek Helio, such as the Realme 7 or the Redmi Note 9) and those that, like the POCO M3, bet on a mid-range Snapdragon.

There are no big differences in power and neither in the versions, where 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage are the standardIf we exclude the Samsung Galaxy M11 and its only 3 + 32 GB version or the Realme 7, which reaches 8 GB of RAM.

48 megapixel cameras are all the rage

In the photographic field, the Xiaomi POCO M3 includes a 48 megapixel triple camera without a wide angle. It is accompanied by two 2 megapixel sensors: one for macro and one for portrait mode. It remains to be seen what this lens is capable of, although on paper it is a configuration similar to that of the Redmi Note 9 or the Realme 7, but without the wide angle.

At the front, the POCO M3 includes a 8 megapixel camera in the drop-shaped notch, the same resolution as the OnePlus Nord N100, the Samsung Galaxy M11 or the Vivo Y20s, although lower than the 16 megapixels of the OPPO A52 and the Realme 7 or the 13 MP of the Redmi Note 9.

Compared to similar mobiles, the wide angle is missing and it is the only one, along with Vivo, that continues to have notch and no perforation

By the way, it is remarkable how perforation in the screen is taking over also in this price range. The POCO M3 is the only mobile in our comparison, along with the Vivo Y20s, which continues to use a notch to incorporate the front camera instead of a perforation.

Comparison chart

As always, we leave you with a comparison table with full specifications of all terminals, so that you can see at a glance who has what or which of them includes the characteristics that interest you most.