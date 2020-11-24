MobileAndroidTech News

Xiaomi POCO M3, comparison: this is how it is against Realme 7, OnePlus Nord N100, Redmi Note 9 and the rest of the competition on Android

By Brian Adam
0
4
Pocom3 screen
Xiaomi Poco M3, Comparison: This Is How It Is Against

Must Read

Seguridad

350,000 Spotify users’ personal data exposed

Brian Adam - 0
Personal and login details of more than 350,000 Spotify users have been discovered in a large 72GB database, containing more than 38 million pieces...
Read more
Android

Motorola Moto E7: Motorola’s cheapest comes with dual rear camera and Android 10 without touch-ups

Brian Adam - 0
In the middle of the Black Friday week, Motorola has presented a new phone almost simultaneously with the arrival of the Poco...
Read more
Apps

SEGA updates its Football Manager to the 2021 season with more countries and improvements in tactics and dynamics

Brian Adam - 0
One of the best football managers or team administrators is renewed for the 2021 season reaching a good number of platforms, including...
Read more
Game Reviews

Tetris Effect Connected Review: the tetrominoes shine again

Brian Adam - 0
Tetsuya Mizuguchi offers an updated version of the acclaimed Tetris Effect, with lots of news and surprises for fans of the famous Russian puzzle...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

POCO, Xiaomi’s sub-brand, has just launched a new mobile in the fought band below 200 euros. It is the Xiaomi POCO M3, a new mobile that promises to give you a lot for little money and that stands out for its big battery, Full HD + screen and 48 megapixel triple camera.

To see how the Xiaomi POCO M3 versus its competitionWe have pitted it against other recent terminals in a similar price range: the OnePlus Nord N100, the Realme 7, the OPPO A52, the Samsung Galaxy M11, the Vivo Y20s and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9.

Same diagonal, different screens

If all the mobiles in our comparison agree on something, it is on their screens. 6.5 inches are fully imposed, tenth up or tenth down, in addition to the LCD panels, which is not at all strange, since we are in a price range in which it is more difficult to find AMOLED panels.

Now, not all screens are the same. The one of the Xiaomi POCO M3 has Full HD + resolution, which is more than what the OnePlus Nord N100, Samsung Galaxy M11 and Vivo Y20s offer, which stay in HD + resolution.

Pocom3 screen

As for the refreshment of the screen, in this price range the 60 Hz “of a lifetime” like those of the Xiaomi POCO M3 continue to prevail, although there are only two terminals that raise the rate at 90 Hz: the Realme 7 and the OnePlus Nord N100 which, although it does not officially promote this feature, has recently been revealed that, indeed, it also has a 90 Hz screen like the rest of “Nord”.

Biggest battery

In mobiles below 200 euros there is no budget to include processors with the latest in power or modules for cameras that make adventures, but in exchange it has become popular to include a larger battery than normal.

This also happens in the Xiaomi POCO M3, which mounts a 6,000 mAh battery. The rest of the phones in our comparison also include a large battery, although of 5,000 mAh with the slight exception of the Redmi Note 9, which has a 5,020 mAh battery.

Few color

Luckily, the great battery comes from the hand of a fast charging system in all the phones in our comparison, and it is 18W in the Xiaomi POCO M3. It is average, a little faster than the 15W of the Samsung Galaxy M15, although less than the 30W load of the Realme 7.

All mobiles have a great battery, but the Xiaomi POCO M3 is even bigger

As to the power, We basically have two sides: the terminals that mount a MediaTek Helio, such as the Realme 7 or the Redmi Note 9) and those that, like the POCO M3, bet on a mid-range Snapdragon.

There are no big differences in power and neither in the versions, where 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage are the standardIf we exclude the Samsung Galaxy M11 and its only 3 + 32 GB version or the Realme 7, which reaches 8 GB of RAM.

48 megapixel cameras are all the rage

In the photographic field, the Xiaomi POCO M3 includes a 48 megapixel triple camera without a wide angle. It is accompanied by two 2 megapixel sensors: one for macro and one for portrait mode. It remains to be seen what this lens is capable of, although on paper it is a configuration similar to that of the Redmi Note 9 or the Realme 7, but without the wide angle.

Pocom3yellow

At the front, the POCO M3 includes a 8 megapixel camera in the drop-shaped notch, the same resolution as the OnePlus Nord N100, the Samsung Galaxy M11 or the Vivo Y20s, although lower than the 16 megapixels of the OPPO A52 and the Realme 7 or the 13 MP of the Redmi Note 9.

Compared to similar mobiles, the wide angle is missing and it is the only one, along with Vivo, that continues to have notch and no perforation

By the way, it is remarkable how perforation in the screen is taking over also in this price range. The POCO M3 is the only mobile in our comparison, along with the Vivo Y20s, which continues to use a notch to incorporate the front camera instead of a perforation.

Comparison chart

As always, we leave you with a comparison table with full specifications of all terminals, so that you can see at a glance who has what or which of them includes the characteristics that interest you most.

LITTLE M3

Redmi Note 9

OnePlus Nord N100

Realme 7

OPPO A52

Samsung Galaxy M11

I live Y20s

screen

6.53 “LCD
Full HD +

6.53 “LCD
Full HD +

LCD 6.52 “
HD +
90 Hz (off the record)

LCD 6.6 “
Full HD +
90 Hz

6.5 “LCD
Full HD +

6.4 “LCD
HD +

6.51 “LCD
HD +

Dimensions and weight

162.3 x 77.3 x 9.6 mm
198 grams

162.3 x 77.2 x 8.9 mm
199 g

164.9 x 75.1 x 8.49
188 g

162.3 x 75.4 x 9.4 mm
196.5 g

162 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm
192 g

161.4 x 76.3 x 9 mm
197 g

164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41 mm
192.3 g

Processor

Snapdragon 662

Helio G85

Snapdragon 460

Helio G95

Snapdragon 665

Snapdragon 450

Snapdragon 460

RAM

4GB

3/4 GB

4GB

4/6/8 GB

4GB

3 GB

4GB

Storage

64/128 GB

64/128 GB

64 GB

64/128 GB

64 GB

32 GB

128 GB

Frontal camera

8 MP f / 2.05

13 MP f / 2.25

8 MP

16 MP

16 MP f / 2.0

8 MP f / 2.0

8 MP f / 1.8

Rear camera

48 MP f / 1.79
2 MP f / 2.4 macro
2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh

48 MP f / 1.79
8 MP f / 2.2 UGA
2 MP macro
2 MP bokeh

13 MP
2 MP macro
2 MP bokeh

48 MP
8 MP wide angle
2 MP portrait (B / W)
2 MP macro

12 MP f / 1.8
8 MP UGA
2 MP bokeh
2 MP

13 MP f / 1.8
5 MP f / 2.2 UGAbr /> 2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh

13 MP f / 2.2
2 MP f / 2.4 macro
2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh

Battery

6,000 mAh
18W fast charge
Reverse charge

5,020 mAh
Fast charging 18W

5,000 mAh
Fast charging 18W

5,000 mAh
Quick charge 30W

5,000 mAh
Fast charging 18W

5,000 mAh
Fast charge 15W

5,000 mAh
Fast charging 18W

Others

Side fingerprint reader
Stereo speakers
Infrared

Rear fingerprint reader
Infrared
NFC

Rear fingerprint reader

Fingerprint reader on the side

Side fingerprint reader

Rear fingerprint reader

Side fingerprint reader

Starting price

From 149 euros

From 199 euros

199 euros

From 179 euros

219 euros

159 euros

199 euros
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Seguridad

350,000 Spotify users’ personal data exposed

Brian Adam - 0
Personal and login details of more than 350,000 Spotify users have been discovered in a large 72GB database, containing more than 38 million pieces...
Read more
Android

Motorola Moto E7: Motorola’s cheapest comes with dual rear camera and Android 10 without touch-ups

Brian Adam - 0
In the middle of the Black Friday week, Motorola has presented a new phone almost simultaneously with the arrival of the Poco...
Read more
Apps

SEGA updates its Football Manager to the 2021 season with more countries and improvements in tactics and dynamics

Brian Adam - 0
One of the best football managers or team administrators is renewed for the 2021 season reaching a good number of platforms, including...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©