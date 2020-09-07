Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC against its competition: we face it against the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Realme 6 and other Android of similar price

With the introduction of the Poco X3 NFC in the Xiaomi catalog, those looking for a mobile between 200 and 300 euros now have a new choice to estimate. And it is not the only one: We face the new phone of the brand with other mid-range of its same price level.

Choosing a good phone at a more or less accessible cost is increasingly difficult: who was going to tell us a few years ago that we would have mobile phones of the size of the Poco X3 NFC at such a low cost. But it is not the only one, that the catalogs of the main brands have been reducing margins until offer Android smartphones with an excellent quality / price ratio. So how does the new Poco X3 NFC stack up against its competition? Let’s take a look.

‘Little’ more to offer for the price

The biggest advantage of manufacturers competing with all their might in the mid-range is that, as consumers, we have increasingly better phones at a more content price. The Poco X3 NFC is a good example of this fight, at all levels: both in design and in hardware and also in software. Each brand maintains its charisma, but all aim to include the maximum by cutting their profit margin; which reduces the final price of the device.

The Poco X3 NFC is the new member of the revolution that Poco brought about within the Xiaomi catalog: great power at a reasonable price. In this sense, this new phone debuts the Snapdragon 732G, a evolution of the Snapdragon 720G that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro has. Both models would be in line for power, although the rest would not represent a steep decline in base specifications.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

By battery the Xiaomi Poco X3 rises to the first place: 5,160 mAh capacity means great autonomy, at least on paper. In terms of fast charging, it is not the winner since the Huawei P40 Lite bets on nothing more and nothing less than a 40 W charger. The Realme 6 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro are not too far behind with their fast charge at 30 W .

Huawei P40 Lite

Photography is a key aspect of any phone, also in the price range in which we operate. All contestants promise a performance on the line, they also bet on the quad camera as rear photographic set. The strategy is usually the same: a primary sensor with large photographs, a second wide-angle camera and the rest of the sensors and lenses as ‘fill’ (depth and macro). The Poco X3, Realme 6 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro tie with a 64 megapixel sensor as the main with similar aperture and pixel binning for bright, highly detailed shots (always in theory). The Xiaomi Poco X3 wins in photo size for the front sensor: 20 megapixels.

Samsung Galaxy A51 and OPPO A91

The screen of all the opponents is large, they also tend to share the same technology: LCD. For those who prefer the lower consumption and higher contrast of the AMOLED panels, they will have to choose the Samsung Galaxy A51 or the OPPO A91, the only two phones in our comparison that include it. The Poco X3 does aim to offer a smooth gaming experience thanks to its Dynamic 120 Hz refresh rate. The only one that comes close at that point is the Realme 6 with its 90 Hz. Interestingly, everyone is betting on the minimum cut-out of the hole-shaped screen except for the OPPO A91, which prefers a ‘notch shaped like a drop of water’.

Comparison table