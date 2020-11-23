Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC for 186 euros on eBay, a great price to get it in the week of Black Friday 2020

We are in the middle of a boiling week with the Black Friday offers, a name that should be changing to Black Week for the days before that almost all large surfaces and online stores set up. And how ours is locate mobile phones at attractive prices, here we bring you the Poco X3 NFC.

In this case, it is eBay that is responsible for putting the phone in front of our eyes at a really irresistible price. With everything that the Poco X3 NFC has to offer, being a very competitive phone and one of the great surprises in terms of the quality-price battle of this 2020, now we can also get him for less than 200 euros. Without a doubt, a bargain that is difficult to miss.

Little X3 NFC on eBay for 186 euros

In the Poco X3 NFC we find a mobile phone signed by one of the brands of the Xiaomi ecosystem, the Poco that was born in India and later became international. The X3 NFC is one of their midline models this year, one that stands out for its ability to compete with phones more expensive than him, much more now that it has a significant reduction in the sale price.

For 189 euros we come across a FullHD + screen that can refresh at 120Hz if we activate the option, and with a fairly high sound level. The power is not crazy but it does take full advantage of the possibilities of its Snapdragon 732G, supported here on 6GB of RAM. The 5,160 mAh battery with 33W fast charge, with an outstanding performance and above average.

The back is sewn with a quadruple set of cameras that offers quite good results, despite the fact that its macro lens is perhaps the weakest of the four, and it turns out to be very versatile with a pretty funny super wide angle. All this is packaged in a phone weighing 215 grams and that can now be ours on eBay for 186 euros temporarily. Are you going to miss it?



