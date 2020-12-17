Tech News

Xiaomi Pocophone M3 arrives in Peru: look at its features and price

By Brian Adam
The Xiaomi Pocophone M3 arrives in Peru and has already started to be sold in Linio. The input mid-range terminal that has a design quite different from the rest of its sector in the rear, three camera sensors, 6000 mAh battery and a Full HD + screen.

The Xiaomi Poco M3, successor to the Poco M2, comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD + screen and powered by a processor Snapdragon 662 accompanied by 4GB of RAM with options of 64GB or 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 512 GB.

Regarding its camera system, it has a 48MP triple lens, 2MP bokeh and 2MP macro, as well as an 8 megapixel front camera for selfies.

“He Pocophone M3 It is the last big launch of the year for Xiaomi. It is one of the most anticipated smartphones due to the amount of specifications it offers at a very affordable cost. This equipment is already a success in sales in the countries where it has been launched and we believe that Peru will not be the exception as we are offering it exclusively at a very competitive price “, said Sebastián Napurí, Linio’s International sales manager.

The processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, an eight-core chip with a speed of 2.0GHz, which allows the user to have several applications and games running simultaneously. Complete its features with a generous 6000 mAh battery fast charging, dual speakers, infrared port, fingerprint reader on the power button, and runs MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

“The Pocophone M3 arrives from Thursday, December 17 at Linio, it will be the first and only platform that will have this exclusive model of the brand”Napurí finished.

The Pocophone M3 arrives with the charging plug, the user manuals, the USB cable and a black case. (Photo: Xiaomi)
The Pocophone M3 arrives with the charging plug, the user manuals, the USB cable and a black case. (Photo: Xiaomi)

TECHNICAL DATA SHEET XIAOMI POCOPHONE M3: CHARACTERISTICS AND PRICE

