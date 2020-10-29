Xiaomi prepares an even cheaper version of its most successful smartwatch

We all already know Xiaomi’s attempts to bring high-quality smartwatches to the market at a price that is not exactly Apple. More than interesting finishes, with doll-proof functionalities and that their main bastion is autonomy and price, with figures that hardly any other competitor can match.

So not happy with those Mi Watch reaching the market and seducing a good part of the users, Xiaomi has decided to go a step further by developing a new gadget that will carry the tagline of Lite, and that would come to be a kind of trimmed edition of the main model, to which they would also give a little snip as far as cost is concerned. Which is always great news.

The Anti Apple Watch Lite?

So said and done. If you see on the edge of those from Cupertino that they lower themselves to having a cheaper model, why not also Xiaomi, which is one of those companies to which the price does not seem to matter too much? So we have it on the way. A Mi Watch Lite that is very advanced. So much so that its specifications and characteristics have already passed through the certifying entity of the USA, that is to say, the FCC, just a bit before a possible launch.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite (REDMIWT0) received the FCC Certification 🥀#xiaomi #MiWatchLite pic.twitter.com/Tzde4oGeSj

– Sourav Paul (@ BestTecher1) October 27, 2020

This new Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite would be a kind of Amazfit Blip with that appearance so close that it has to the Apple Watch of the North Americans: square dial and presence of a crown (we do not know if digital or not) with access to certain functions. But the important thing about this device is not only in the appearance, but also in the interior since it will offer a hardware with a 1.41-inch screen and HD resolution (of smartwatch), presence of a sensor that will measure the heart rate. and a 230 mAh battery. with the ability to keep the clock on for up to 24 hours without interruption.

In addition to the above, will have GPS to store all our tours on foot or bicycle, resistance to liquids, so much so that we can bathe with it and save our aquatic workouts in the pool (up to 50m deep), or use the virtual assistant of the Chinese at any time. At this time, there is no evidence of what the name it will have, the date it will be put on sale and even its price. Some sources, in the last hours, have come to assure that Xiaomi could market this Mi Watch Lite under the Redmi brand, which lately is serving as a destination for many Chinese models. We’ll see, but when the river sounds …

