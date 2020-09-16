Xiaomi prepares for winter with three new smart heaters

Mijia Baseboard Electric Heater 1S

This first product is a smart heater which is placed on the ground. With a 2,200 W power, it can heat a room in about 20 or 30 minutes. The noise is also very low, with only 35 dBa when turning on the fan. This mode with the fan on is recommended to use, as it increases the heating efficiency by 37%.

Being intelligent, it can be controlled at all times with the mobile via WiFi, although it has a mode that automatically controls the temperature. We can physically adjust it on the device or do it with the mobile or with the voice assistant.

The heater has resistance IPX4 to splashes, so it can be used to dry clothes quickly or even simply to heat them if we want to go out with hot clothes on the street. It is important to do this by leaving at least 40 cm of space between the clothes and the heater.

Its price is 699 yuan, about 87 euros to change. It will be on sale next Friday September 18.

New Mi Internet Air Conditioner heat / cold pump

The second product is a new heat and cold pump from the company. This new device has the highest level of energy efficiency of all that Xiaomi has launched on the market. This is achieved thanks to being an Inverter, with a cooling capacity of 3,500 W and heating of 4,300 W. Consumption in cold mode is 980 W, and in heat mode 1,170 W.

The noise that can be as low as 23 dBa, and can reach 42 dBa. The temperature can be controlled with the mobile phone and the voice assistant. Its price is 2,299 yuan, about 285 euros To the change. Will be on sale on September 19th.

Xiaomi Mijia Smart Bathrobe Pro

Finally, we have a curious heater for the bathroom, the Xiaomi Mijia Smart Bathrobe Pro. This product is both a lamp and a heater at the same time, with a heating capacity of 2,800 W, and which can raise the temperature of a bath by 10 degrees in 1 minute. All this can be controlled with the mobile or using the smart remote control that we can place in the same bathroom. You can control the temperature, the intensity of the fan, and the inclination of the air. The included lamp has a color rendering index of 90, making it ideal for putting on makeup or seeing your face in natural light. The brightness is 1,300 lumens, and it is dimmable.

Its price is 649 yuan, about 81 euros to change. It will be on sale from September 23.