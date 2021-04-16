Xiaomi prepares three new Mi Pad with more than interesting specifications

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Surely you are wondering why in recent times we have seen such an obvious proliferation in terms of presentations of new models of tablets. And from brands that were not very inclined to fill the market with one, two or three ranges. And the answer is very simple: the pandemic has triggered the use of these devices and, consequently, it has increased its sales.

So with a growing market, after years of being stagnant and with forecasts of not growing too much, there are many brands that have decided, or to try their luck again to see if there is luck and some portion can be taken away. from pie to Apple and Samsung, or further enhance certain ranges with others at different prices and updated hardware. Adding new models to those that were already planned.

Three Xiaomi tablets

And in the case of the Chinese, there is not a week in which we do not know of some important news, information has just leaked that speaks of three new tablets with code names “Enuma”, “Elish” and “Nabu”, that would share some hardware characteristics, although differentiated by specific elements and details. Thus, in all cases we will have 120Hz IPS screens, with a resolution of 2,560×800 pixels and 410 nits, NFC support (mobile payments, etc.), four speakers for multimedia playback, wireless charging and dual cell batteries.

📲 All Leaked Xiaomi Tablets in one table.I mentioned the battery capacity in the previous post but it was wrong information, sorry.K81 and K81A is ENUMA and ELISH. Both are tablet. pic.twitter.com/9p0ncEm8pd

– Xiaomiui | Xiaomi & MIUI News (@xiaomiui) April 11, 2021

It will be “Enuma” that arrives with the appearance of having better hardware than the other two, thanks to a four sensor camera where the main one will have a resolution of 48MP and wide angle, ultra wide angle, macro and depth functions. To close everything that is known so far, it will mount a Qualcomm chip, specifically a Snapdragon 870. That for a tablet, if it is accompanied by a good portion of RAM, can provide really interesting benchmarks.

“Elish” is practically identical to the previous tablet, except for the resolution of the main camera, which will be reduced from 48 to 12MP, leaving anyway the same photographic modes of angular, ultra wide angle, macro and depth. Finally, the Xiaomi “Nabu” too, it will only differ from what appears to be the intermediate model by the processor, which will give up the 870 to stay with the Snapdragon 860. A little less powerful, but that will continue to perform wonderfully without problems. In none of the three cases have they revealed the size of their screens.

>