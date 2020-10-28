When Google itself has decided to bury the old design of its latest Chromecast, Xiaomi appears with a system that seems to be taken from a factory in Mountain View although, unlike those HDMI keys, we are facing a gadget whose operation is radically different since it does not have Google TV (previously known as Android TV) or anything similar.

Xiaomi Mi Pai Set. Xiaomi

It is sure that you will have been struck by the fact that this new Xiaomi Mi Pai Set, as it is called, can work without an internet connection, but This is so because their way of working is radically different from that of an STB (set-top box) to use since it consists of two well differentiated components that work in a synchronized way: on the one hand, an emitter with a USB-C connector and, on the other, a receiver that, yes, is the HDMI key that we plug into the television.

Wifi between them from any device

The idea behind this Xiaomi Mi Pai Set is that of allow us to broadcast the content of any device we have thanks to its USB-C port. This includes computers, tablets and mobiles that are compatible with this standard and from which we can watch movies, streaming series and even play games, if we have a wireless controller connected to the smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi Pai Set.

The way to use it is by connecting the transmitter to the source of the content and the receiver to the television. Next we must click on the button at the top so that they connect through an ad-hoc Wi-Fi network created by the system. In this way, one waits for the other’s signal to take it to television, which opens up a wide range of streaming possibilities, both in our home and in the workplace where Xiaomi sees opportunities for this Mi Pai Set.

Xiaomi Mi Pai Set. Xiaomi

Another outstanding feature of this Xiaomi device is that It is capable of broadcasting in FullHD quality, that is, 1,920×1,080 pixels of resolution and 60 frames per second, which will be especially interesting to see content recorded with these characteristics. For example, home videos from our library, or from YouTube, that can be enjoyed with that quality, but also video games, which earn a lot when we project them at 60Hz.

This Xiaomi Mi Pai Set is available on the Chinese crowdfunding platform, Youpin, with its sights set on a launch on November 11, at a price of 299 yuan, that is, about 38 euros to change.