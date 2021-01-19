Xiaomi presents a new camera capable of identifying you and your pet

- Advertisement -

In recent years, devices responsible for putting eyes and ears in any corner of our house have proliferated. Products that a few years ago were prohibitive for their price and that now they are able to improve those benefits, give us the opportunity to control them remotely And, as is the case with this new Xiaomi model, printing certain doses of artificial intelligence to its software for a really good price.

And is that the key to many of these products that are proliferating is the possibility they offer, not only to show us the images in real time of what happens in our house, but also receive alerts with specific threats that the device is capable of seeing. So Xiaomi has opted for a new model that not only adds that smart layer to everything it does, thanks to artificial intelligence (AI), but is also capable of recognizing us.

One model to control them all

It is the Xiaomi MIJIA Smart Camera AI Discovery Edition that comes to replace the 2019 model with an element that differentiates it from that one: the emergence of artificial intelligence as a way to identify potential threats and generate all kinds of alerts to the user through its application on the mobile phone. In this way, you can not only detect the movement that occurs before your eyes, but go much further.

Xiaomi Mijia Smart Camera AI Exploration Edition. Xiaomi

Specifically, this Xiaomi Mijia Smart Camera AI Exploration Edition has a pet recognition program, as well as identification and facial recognition of anyone who gets in front of the target. In this way it is possible to know who is coming before practically they get to ring the bell. That is, if we use it facing the outside, because if we do it inside our house it is a more than efficient way of knowing where each member of the family is. For example.

This device It has a motor in the base capable of rotating the camera, allowing you to cover any angle of view. Technically we are facing a model that covers 360º so it is perfect for outdoors or especially large areas. The sensor, however, only covers an angle of 118º, has a 3MP resolution capable of capturing snapshots of up to 2,304×1,296 pixels and offers night vision modes thanks to a 940nm infrared fill light.

Dispose of wifi and bluetooth connectivity, we can control it from the official application And it’s IP65 certified, practically shielding it to withstand the most persistent rain and dust. It will go on sale on January 20 at a launch price of 399 yuan, that is, about 51 euros at the exchange rate.

