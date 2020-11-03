Xiaomi presents a new smart speaker, with virtual assistant and battery

What do smart speakers from Google, Apple, Amazon and some from Xiaomi have in common? Indeed, they have a cable that connects them to the plug to stay on so If we want to move them quickly from place to place inside our house, it is a task that will take us a few minutes. Now, what happens if we repeatedly want to have him by our side every day when we go to another room to do something specific?

The answer to this last question has an easy answer: Xiaomi Xiaoai Speaker Art Battery Edition, which is the answer of the Chinese to that need we could have to carry under the arm, and without turning it off, the assistant to have him close in case there are questions or musical requests to be made in a room of the house where the most modern thing we have is the grandmother’s dresser.

Special edition with drums

So from such a need arises this Xiaomi Xiaoai Speaker Art Battery Edition, which It is a variant of the Mi Smart Speaker that we brought you a few days ago, as far as hardware is concerned we do not find any difference. Only the presence of a battery that is not small, since it will have 4,850 mAh. and will offer, according to the manufacturer, up to 65 hours of uninterrupted use for a maximum sound volume of 60%. Everything that happens from there will be automatically deducted from the time that we will have it ready to listen to us.

New Xiaomi Xiaoai Speaker Art Battery Edition. Xiaomi

This Xiaomi Xiaoai Speaker Art Battery Edition It also comes with 2.5-inch speakers and a 12W sound power, offers DTS audio quality, Wi-Fi and bluetooth connectivity in case we want to make a pairing with the smartphone to listen to music directly, without going through the virtual assistant. But if having one of these speakers is not enough, this model is compatible with multi-room functions, that is, it will be possible to install several and clone the sound of one in the others, or have them within the same network to announce phrases to others members of the family.

Of course, at the moment it is about a device oriented to the Chinese market so it has inside the famous Xiaomi artificial intelligence, although we do not renounce to hope that it has an international version where, yes, we could enjoy the Google assistant. As with the Mi Smart Speaker model. By the way, the price of this smart speaker with battery will be around 50 euros at the change (in China).

